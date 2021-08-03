Sparta School Board forum scheduled for March 15

The Sparta Area Chamber of Commerce announced last week that it is partnering with Sparta High Point Charter School to host a forum of the Sparta School Board candidates for the upcoming election.

The candidates, Colin Burns-Gilbert, Brad Treu, Josh Lydon and Chad McTaggart are all planning to be in attendance.

The event is scheduled for Monday, March 15 starting at 7 p.m. and will be aired live on the Sparta Area School District’s YouTube channel, similar to a school board meeting.

“I think a local election, like the school board, is so important for the community,” said High Point Principal Dr. Wendy Bernett. “One seat can really change its priority, and this forum is a great opportunity for our High Point students to learn from this process in action.”

High Point students are currently working hard to create thought provoking questions and discussion topics for the candidate. They have assigned a moderator to the group and will be learning how to work the behind-the-scenes aspects of such an event.

Bernett, who is also the principal at Sparta Montessori School and Camp Sparta, said, “This project represents my vision for High Point in that it is meant to offer a service to our community, and our students are learning to be self-led, curious citizens. I am excited for this opportunity for our kids.”

The students have also put out a survey to gather constituents' input. The survey can be found on High Point’s Facebook page; the survey has also been shared to the Chamber’s Facebook.

“I was excited when this idea was first brought to my attention by a constituent and the fact that Dr. Bernett reached out to me to include the High Point students was a no-brainer to accept,” said Chamber Executive Director Heidi Prestwood. “The fact that we can turn this into a learning experience as well as a community initiative speaks volumes for what Dr. Bernett is trying to accomplish. I am happy to work with the Sparta Area School District in this way and I look forward to partnering with the district in other facets in the future.”