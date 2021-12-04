Sparta Scrap It Day slated for April 24

Spring cleaning is underway, and Hanson Scrap Metal Service will be hosting another Sparta ‘Scrap It’ Day on Saturday, April 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Sparta Area Chamber of Commerce, located at 111 Milwaukee Street with a portion of the proceeds going to Sparta Area Cancer Support (SACS).

For one day only, members of the public are invited to bring their scrap and unwanted junk to the Chamber office where Hanson will be on site collecting items while benefiting the local charity.

Last year, the scrappers collected more than two tons of metal and over 50 television sets at the annual event.

“It goes toward a great cause and it gives people a way to get rid of the junk they don’t want,” SACS Co-President Karen Edwards said. “It’s a win win for everybody.”

Hanson provides metal recycling services to both commercial and residential properties within the surrounding areas collecting everything from household items to major appliances, electronics, computers, vehicles and more.

With the help of staff and volunteers, owner Brian Hanson will be collecting items from community members for free at the event.

Items accepted for free will include household items such as door hardware, metal pipes, metal siding, metal bed frames, electric cookers and more; major appliances like microwaves, stoves, washers and dryers and water heaters; electronics like radios, VCRs, CD players, DVD and Blu-ray players and computer hardware; items out of the garage or shed such as machinery, lawn mowers and garage doors.

Hanson will also be accepting vehicles, bicycles, ATVs, motorcycles and car and truck parts.

Participants can also dispose of television sets for a $20 fee. For a $15 fee, participants will be able to drop off air conditioners, refrigerators, freezers and old tube/box monitors.

Following the event last year, Hanson donated a total of $500 to SACS.