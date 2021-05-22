Sparta sports legend coming back to town for May 27 event

Sparta High School Wall of Famer Bill Richards will be back in town next week for a gathering at Mueller square.

The baseball standout will be in Sparta May 26 to Friday, May 28 Richards grew up in Sparta and pitched for Sparta High School before graduating in 1956 and heading to the University of Wisconsin, where he earned All-Big Ten honors and set the school record for strikeouts in a game (19), which still stands today.

He began pitching for the Sparta city team at age 17 and won more than 200 games over 16 seasons with the team. He moved to Sheboygan after graduate school and was an educator there for 34 years. In addition, he was the Commissioner of the Fox River Valley Conference for 34 years, and he served a three-year term on the Board of Directors for the National "W" Club at the University of Wisconsin.

In 2004, he was inducted into the Sparta High School Athletic Hall of Fame. He lives in Sheboygan with his wife, Mary Ellen, and has four children: Bill, Jr., Chris, Tom, and Daniel.

Bill will be coming to town with his son, Chris, who is a songwriter and record-maker based in Southern California, a native of Sheboygan, Wisconsin. His albums have earned glowing reviews from publications like the L.A. Daily News, the Philadelphia Inquirer, the Detroit Free Press and the Nashville Tennessean, as well as international music magazines like Maverick and MOJO, and he toured the country playing venues from the Hotel Cafe in Hollywood to the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville.

He recently spent three years on the staff of the Country Music Hall of Fame & Museum. His new album, Wisconsin River, received an enthusiastic Four-Star review from esteemed UK music magazine MOJO and has been featured in the Wisconsin State Journal, the Cap Times and on Wisconsin Public Radio.

The story, according to Chris’ song, is that LeRoy “Satchell” Paige rode through Sparta on a hot summer night in August in 1959 in his robin blue Cadillac, to play ball down in Memorial Field. Paige was traveling with the Cuban All-Stars, who defeated Sparta 5 to 4. Paige faced only six Sparta batters in the fourth and fifth innings.

Bill and Chris will be sharing their stories and music on Thursday, May 27, in Mueller Square starting at 2 p.m. Folks are invited to bring a chair and sit a spell.

This event will also be available by Google Meets. Click to enter the link meet.google.com/odz-tngg-xok or by phone by dialing 1-617-675-4444 and entering the PIN 925 179 893 7092#. The event will also be streamed live to Rolling Hills and the Mary Morrow Home. You will also be able to catch it live on the Sparta Area Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page.