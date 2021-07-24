St. Pat’s archery team ends season with impressive finishes

The archery team from St. Pat’s School in Sparta was on a roll this spring, taking first place in the National Archery in the Schools (NASP) Wisconsin State Bullseye Tournament middle school division and finishing near the top in two national tournaments.

St. Pat’s middle school team competed in the state tournament April 11, beating out fifteen other teams to take the championship with a team score of 3,282.

Individual finishers included:

• Allie Martinson, first in middle division

• Grace Wenthold, fourth in middle division

• Parker Benish, fifth in middle division

• Sebastian Lopez, first in elementary division

• Blake Wenthold, third in elementary division

• Joe Maciosek, fifth in elementary division

• Devin Leis, first in elementary division

On May 9, the team competed in the NASP National Bullseye Tournament, placing 25th out of 288 teams, and the NASP National 3D Tournament, finishing 19th out of 93 teams.

Coach Ryan Wenthold said all three tournaments were held virtually due to COVID with a range official traveling to Sparta to officiate the team shoot. The state tournament is usually held in Wisconsin Dells.

All archers are required to shoot with a Mathews Genesis Bow without the aid of a sight or release.

The team also sent archers to the NASP World Tournament, which was held in Myrtle Beach on June 12. Joe Maciosek finished fifth out of 188 competitors in the elementary division, while Eleanor Paulson took 55th out of 320 shooters in the middle school division.

Coach Wenthold said the team typically is made up of students from grades 4-8, but the fourth graders were left out this year to keep numbers down so COVID protocols could be followed.

The program is in its 12th year and according to Wenthold, who coaches the team along with Luke Schwarz, the sport is growing in popularity and talent.

“The team has really gotten better over the last couple of years,” he said. He attributes some of that to the coaches gaining experience and coaching better.

In a typical season, which runs from January to May, the teams in an area hold matches and compete against each other. Wenthold is hoping they can return to that format next year.

Other team members include Amaya Nastor-Middleman, Lucas McKee, Raphael Lopez, Aiden Schumacher, Libby Oswald, Camryn Schwarz, Caden Leis, Arianna Kress, Grace Levere, Grace White, Mady Schwarz, Jacob Dela Rosa, Ellee Schanhofer, Ethan Paulsen and Jocelyn Jacobson.