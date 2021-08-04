Stephens new face on Tomah School Board, Pater, Glynn win contested Tomah council seats

Aaron Lueck held serve. Rick Murray won back his seat. Spencer Stephens is the new guy on the block.

Those three garnered the most votes in the race for the Tomah School Board in the Tuesday election. Lueck, the incumbent and current school board president garnered 1,123 votes, Stephens 1,027 and Murray had 1,005. Stephens was able to win a seat after an unsuccessful run in the last election cycle.

Murray was elected to the board, but had to resign when he applied for a position with the Tomah school district. Applicants for district employment are not able to hold a seat on the board. Murray was not hired for the vacancy and sought to regain the seat by board appointment, but failed when Mitch Koel got the nod.

Koel was one of the six candidates, along with Jan Sherwood and Wayne Kling. The vote tally was close among the top four. Sherwood, a former board member, was not far behind Murray with 994 votes. Koel received 739 votes and Kling 326.

Lueck , Murray and Stephens will officially assume their roles at the April 26 reorganizational meeting.

Tomah City Council

John Glynn earned the most votes (19) in a write-in campaign for two candidates for the Dist. 3 seat on the Tomah City Council to replace Jeff Cram. Glynn and Jeff Rischette ran as write-ins. Rischette received nine votes. Glynn threw his hat in the ring days before the deadline to register as a write-in candidate.

Nellie Pater will return to the Tomah City Council after an absence. Pater defeated Wayne Kling in the Dist. 7 race. Pater is a former council member and served as mayor before being defeated by Mike Murray for the job. Pater received 76 votes and Kling 36.

Koel lost his bid to hold his seat on the Tomah School Board. He can now focus his time as the Dist. 5 alderman for the Tomah council. Koel ran unopposed for the seat and received 49 votes. For the uncontested Dist. 1 seat, Adam Gigous received 58 votes. New council members will be sworn in at the April 20 meeting

Sidebar on interest for the lone state race for Superintendent of Public Instruction won by Jill Underly over Deb Kerr. Underly received 423 votes in Tomah, Kerr had 301.