Sun shines down on Inclusive Park dedication

It started as an idea between friends at a business outside Tomah several years ago.

It culminated with a ribbon cutting/dedication and unveiled signage Wednesday in Tomah. A formal ribbon cutting ceremony took place at Butts Park for the North American Squirrel Association (nasa) All Inclusive Park equipment.

Kind of a park within a park.

The nasa charge is simple, assisting the elderly and physically challenged to enjoy the outdoors. Bertie Dietzman, one of several nasa volunteers integral in the park's development, shared a light story how the seed was planted for the project. Dietzman was contacted by a nasa member in another local chapter to gauge interest for a Tomah chapter.

She recalled her initial pitch to several friends at a favorite watering hole in Clifton. A couple of those friends, Dan Boehm and Dave Stutzman declined due to already busy retirement schedules, Dietzman said.

But after a few cocktails..., then a few more..., and then a few more cocktails Boehm and Stutzman began to warm up to the idea, as she shared the story with a smile in front of the assembled crowd

The core of volunteers continued to expand. Soon they were busy planning their initial banquet fundraiser at Recreation Park which raised a substantial amount of money. That set forth the chapter's goal of inclusive park equipment and accommodations at a Tomah park.

Butts Park was selected for its Lake Tomah access to meet one of the chapter's goals, providing pontoon rides.

"(Each volunteer) had their own strengths," Dietzman said. "This is a dream come true."

Dietzman conceded the path to the sun blessed park dedication had some bumps. Members had different ideas on the journey. But everyone kept their eyes on the prize.

In the meantime the Tomah community stepped up with its support. Volunteer helped construct an open air shelter. There was installation of the handicap pier (to fish) and pontoon purchase for rides. Then after the Covid delay of 2020 the group set focus on the final piece of the plan, handicap playground equipment, which was installed a few weeks ago.

Stutzman noted Tomah's Inclusive Park is one of three in western Wisconsin, one of 12 in the state. The concept is growing, but he feels Tomah's is unique with its playground, pontoon and shelter access. Trained volunteers (captains) operate the pontoon.

Stutzman knows credit extends beyond the organization.

"It takes a community to build a park," Stutzman said, as he quickly pitched free nasa T-shirts as ideal "conversation starters" to bring more members into the fold.

Tomah city administrator Brad Hanson said the park highlights numerous community qualities, attitude, aptitude, zeal, nurturing and giving.

"Tomah may be a small town, but it has a great big heart," Hanson said.

Nasa worked closely with the Tomah Parks and Recreation Department, certainly not taken for granted, noted Parks and Rec director Joe Protz.

"This is an awesome day for the community,"Protz said. "La Crosse nasa took us under their wings."

Tomah mayor Mike Murray is aware of the value of handicap access with an 18-year-old nephew with cerebral palsy.

"I know the limitations of special needs (population)," Murray said. With this park you took the word disability and took away the first three letters."

Major donors listed in the program: Mayo Clinic Health, Tomah Parks and Rec, Thomas Earle Foundation, Tomah Area Credit Union, All American Steel, Gunderson Health System, Frank G. Andres Trust, Meadow Valley Log Homes, Croell, Inc., and Team Rubicon.

Lee Recreation LLC installed the playground equipment. Tomah Public Works took care of site prep for the playground.

Next up for nasa, Squirrel Fest, Saturday, July 10, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Winnebago Park. Activities include a Squirrel Stroll and fun walk, free pontoon rides, Lake Tomah fishing event, bounce house for the kids, city wide scavenger hunt, food, beverages and raffles. For more information call (608) 343-4676. Proceeds will go toward continued improvements for the inclusive park.

After squirrel fest? Members did not show their cards, but did say there will be an announcement of their next significant project at the nasa banquet in February. Who knows? After a few cocktails they may be willing to offer a few more details before the banquet. But they may also have you volunteering for the next project.