Supervisors to decide senior facility layout

Monroe County Board supervisors will meet Wednesday, March 10 to decide what configuration of services they will offer in the proposed county-run senior care facility, which will replace the Rolling Hills Nursing Home.

That configuration of services will not only affect the design of the facility, it also will determine how much it will cost to operate it.

The board will have four options to choose from, including:

• A 50-bed nursing home with 24-bed assisted living unit and 24-bed independent living unit (50-24-24).

• A 50-bed nursing home with 24-bed assisted living unit and no independent living unit (50-24-0).

•A 62-bed nursing home with 12-bed assisted living unit and 24-bed independent living unit (62-12-24).

• A 62-bed nursing home with 12-bed assisted living unit and no independent living unit (62-12-0)

While estimated construction costs associated with each design aren’t being released until after the project is bid, operational costs have been projected on the four facility configurations.

The only two configurations projected to operate in the black are the ones that include an independent living unit.

The 50-24-24 configuration of services is projected to generate $6.932 million annually in revenue with expenses running at $6.921 million, giving it just over a $10,000 annual surplus.

The 62-12-24 configuration does slightly better, generating a projected $7.133 million in revenue and costing nearly $20,000 less to operate.

Both the 62-12-0 and 50-24-0 configurations are projected to leave the facility close to $350,000 in the red.

Those operational costs don’t include the almost $1 million annual debt service payment for the next 20 years on a $16 million bond issue the county is using to fund the project. The county is paying less than $3 million in total interest on the loan, which has a 1.507 annual percentage rate.

In January, County Administrator Tina Osterberg pointed out that for 2021, the Rolling Hills nursing home is on the levy for $1.288 million so taxpayers will paying less for the new facility, as long as it can run near break-even.

Wednesday’s vote the configuration the county will go with will require a simple majority of the 16-member board.

In February, voted to hire the firm Kraus-Anderson as the project manager for construction of facility.

As project manager, the firm will represent the county as it builds the new facility to be located east of the present Rolling Hills complex off Cty. Hwy. B north of Sparta. It will be involved in both pre-construction and construction phases of the build, helping prepare bid documents, vetting prospective contractors and overseeing construction.

Kraus-Anderson representatives presented a schedule to the board, indicating a 10 month project ending in an occupancy date of Aug. 1, 2022. Bidding on the project is scheduled between April 8 and May 6. Site preparation is set to begin May 25, with facility construction expected to commence at the end of June.

Community Living Solutions (CLS), the Appleton-based architectural firm that is designing the facility.

The county board will meet at 5 p.m. at the Sparta American Legion at 1116 Angelo Rd.