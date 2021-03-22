Sweet lesson for Lemonweir Elementary students

As March days go it was not ideal for Blair Cleary to be sitting on a chair outside Lemonweir Elementary School.

The sky was overcast and it was a bit cool. A small dusting of snow covered the ground from an unwelcome Wisconsin early spring snowfall.

But the upside? On Tuesday, March 16 Cleary found himself sitting next to a crackling fire near a small grove of maple trees not far from the school. The scene was part of a lesson plan Cleary incorporated into his hobby of making maple syrup. Cleary is a fifth year Tomah library media specialist. Along with Lemonweir, Cleary works at Miller and Wyeville schools.

He was introduced to making syrup while he worked at an urban Milwaukee school. One of their field trips was a seasonal excursion to the Schlitz Audubon Nature Center on the Lake Michigan shore. One of the activities included tapping maple trees for sap to make syrup. At the end the students enjoyed some syrup from those trees on pancakes.

The memory of that student engagement stuck with Cleary when he was hired by the Tomah district. He also enjoyed the process of tapping trees for sap to make homemade syrup.

Cleary discovered the small grove of maple trees on school property near Lemonweir. Cleary did not get any hands-on experience at making syrup at the nature center. But he enjoyed the process so much he visited the Tomah Public Library and found a book on making maple syrup.

The rest is sweet history. He asked Lemonweir principal Nicki Pope about the idea of tapping four trees. Cleary said Pope was very supportive of the idea.

It's a shared theme, especially for elementary students, "We always look at ways to make education fun," Cleary said.

This was the second school year Cleary hauled his equipment to Lemonweir. Spiles were inserted into the trees just after a real cold spell in February.

Other supplies include a metal cooking grill, five gallon tub, bricks for a small fire pit, wood and five gallon jugs to catch the sap. Not an intensive investment, Cleary adds, around $100. He thanked Lemonweir colleague Krista Tardiff for supplying the bricks.

March 16 was boiling day. Cleary had collected enough sap to make syrup. Once the small fire was crackling Cleary made himself comfortable as the sap began to boil and he waited for students to arrive in small groups.

Students would come out and Cleary would explain the process. All Lemonweir students (K-5th grade) had the opportunity, Cleary said.

Keep in mind this is no commercial endeavor. Cleary says he ends up with a few jars that he shares with friends and colleagues. The trees were still tapped a few days while sap was still flowing. Cleary will take the remainder to his house to boil down. Cleary does not live too far from the school, by sheer coincidence on Maple Grove Street.

Cleary is not sure if he will tap the trees every year. Maybe every other year so students will savor the educational experience.

And who knows? One of these years there may be some pancakes served with homemade maple syrup.

The maple syrup process

Maple syrup production process gets its start from one of nature’s true phenomena. In springtime, when the nights are below freezing, water from the soil is absorbed into the maple tree. During the day, warmer temperatures of about 40 degrees Fahrenheit create pressure that pushes the water back down to the bottom of the tree, making it easy to collect the precious maple sap. The sap is gathered over 4-6 weeks, usually between early March and late April, according to the region. After harvesting in the maple woods, the sap is transported to a sugar house where it boils down to become real maple syrup. During cooking, storage tank pipes feed sap to a long and narrow ridged pan called an evaporator. As it boils, water evaporates and becomes denser and sweeter. Sap boils until it reaches the density of maple syrup. About 40 liters (10.5 gallons) of sap boil down to one liter (about .25 gallons or one quart) of pure maple syrup. For other maple products – butter, taffy, or sugar – the sweet syrup is further boiled in the evaporator to the temperature necessary to produce the different types of maple products. After evaporation, the finished products get bottled or canned, and are shipped to their final destinations. The sap of a sugar maple tree is 98% water and 2% sugar—and that 2% will yield a delicious sweetener. It takes 40 gallons of sap to make one gallon of syrup, and it is simply by boiling the sap to remove water and thus concentrate the sugar that makes maple syrup.