TASD adopts four day in-person instruction

Students Tomah Middle School and Tomah High School will finish out the 2020-21 school with four day in class instruction starting March 29.

After lengthy discussion at the board meeting Monday night the board approved the resolution by a 6-1 vote. Brian Hennessey cast the lone vote against. The idea was floated earlier this month at the board's academy meeting. The plan was to wait until the March 15 regular meeting for formal action.

Since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic Tomah developed a hybrid class model for middle school and high school students. One group attended class Monday and Wednesday, the other group Tuesday and Thursday. Some continued with full time virtual education. Friday was set aside for students who required additional assistance from a teacher to be transported into school.

Under the plan adopted Monday night students who received full time virtual instruction since the start of the school year can continue virtual instruction. Students who were split into A and B groups will attend classes four days. The district has had early release on Fridays since after Christmas break. That will continue through the end of the school year. Fridays can also be used for intervention/advanced study for students.

Superintendent Dr. Mike Hanson is confident the instruction model in place at Tomah elementary schools since the start of the school year will transition at TMS and THS. Still, Hanson concedes some challenges like social distance in hallways with more students between classes will exist.

Hanson said block schedule classes at both buildings will limit student traffic in hallways. There is still time to fine tune things like student entrance/exit in the buildings, he added.

Hennessey expressed concern about potential disruption for a short education window. He added many students have settled into an instruction routine since the onset of Covid-19. Hennessey asked why four days.

Hanson feels students will be better served four days a week with "strong (mitigation) systems in place."

"We have put a lot of effort into the virtual component and we want to keep that going," Hanson said. "We can also bring students in on Friday that need extra help. That has been working well. This provides a strong compromise."

Hennessey was skeptical.

"We are bringing two groups of students together who have not been together all year," Hennessey said. If we were doing this at the start of the semester I would say it's a no brainer. I don't see the benefit of causing another disruption for students. They've had plenty of disruptions all year long. Right now kids are in a groove how things are set up. They are used to the hybrid model. Now it's a choice of four day or virtual. My concern is how some students may struggle. How do we catch those kids?"

Per the district's Covid team that has met weekly during much of the pandemic, Hanson feels recent low case counts in the district and Monroe County provide confidence with the decision. But he is realistic there are no guarantees.

"Case counts are low," Hanson said. "That's a good thing. If we see cases increase we can consider shutting down a classroom or a building. At this time I cannot guarantee 100% any disruptions."

Business manager Greg Gaarder envisions March 29 and several days after similar to the start of a normal school year.

"I anticipate it being like the first day of school," Gaarder said. By the second, third day students start to learn to have confidence in our staff, like any other time. There will be disruptions, but the pros outweigh the cons...,I think a disruption in the short term will be well worth it. I have confidence in our building principals and staff to minimize disruptions. It won't be easy and I understand that."

Said board member Sue Bloom, "Some students are starting to feel really isolated. Some have already checked out. Students are desperate to see people they know."

Hanson confirmed a question from board member Mike Gnewikow. Open campus during lunch for THS students is closed the remainder of the school year. In regard to lunch periods at TMS and THS, it will be a mix of eating in classrooms, spreading students out in the lunchrooms, possibly allowing them to eat outside, pending the weather.

"We will keep an eye on where students are," said THS principal Robert Joyce.

TASD nurse Kara Lorenz said a significant number of district staff have gotten at least one dose of Covid vaccine. That does not account for those who found other vaccine sources. Many are scheduled for their second dose, unless they had access to the one dose vaccine option. District staff have been very proactive, Lorenz added.

Board member Pam Buchda concedes it was not a popular decision to switch to hybrid models.

"But it made sense for Covid safety," Buchda said. "The board has received a lot of feedback, pros and cons."

Board member Aaron Lueck is a board member, along with Bloom, on the district Covid team. Lueck said recent low numbers in the district and Monroe County put him at ease.

Dr. Kelly Hodgson is a local physician on the district's Covid team.

"I can argue both ways" Hodgson said. "Now is the time if we are going to do this because numbers are low. But can we keep kids far enough apart. If we go back we need to focus on hand hygiene, consistent mask use and accept the fact we could have higher quarantines. If that happens it could be bad for juniors and seniors."

Juniors involved in school testing, seniors planning for graduation. What if they have to quarantine? To be successful,

"If we adhere to Center for Disease Control guidelines. Can we spread students out, in a gym, outside," Hodsgon said.

With pause, Hodgson reminds the public spring break is around the corner for Tomah. People may be heading to Florida, "home of every single (Covid) variant. We have to look at the number of kids travelling. If we go all in with this, we have to be ready to pull it back."

In related Covid discussion, the board approved an in-person prom for Saturday, May 15 for THS juniors and seniors. Per the mitigation plan the event will be held at the Recreation Park open air building next to the Gold Building. Students will be allowed to gather in 12 person pods. Attendance is expected at approximately 300 people. Joyce said students have worked with Whitney Sanjari and Dawn Lindauer to plan the event.

The layout will allow students to convene in a larger venue, but in smaller groups, Joyce added.

The board approved the spring sports season for TMS athletes. Practice will start March 29 for track and field, softball and boys tennis. Social distance restrictions will be in place for each based on communications with each participating school.