TFD called to early morning house fire

Mon, 06/28/2021 - 12:38pm

A firefighter is pictured ventilating the upper level through a window.

Smoke billows out of an upstairs window as firefighters assess the scene.

Tomah firefighters work the scene at a house fire Friday morning. No one was home at the time the fire was reported running a water hose through the lower level of the home. Herald photos Bob Kliebenstein
Bob Kliebenstein, Staff Writer

The Tomah Fire Department was dispatched Friday morning, June 25, at 7:59 a.m. to 402 W. Council St. for the report of a working structure fire.

The TFD entry team gained access through the front door of the home and quickly knocked down the fire, according to Tomah fire chief Tim Adler. It was later determined the fire started in the living room area.

The investigation determined the fire started due to a failure in a electrical outlet. Adler said there was no one home at the time of the fire. The owner's cat was found and returned to him.

There were no injuries to report. There were 24 fire fighters on scene for approximately two hours and was assisted at the scene by the Tomah Area Ambulance Service, the Tomah Police Department, the City of Tomah building inspector and Monroe County 911 Dispatch Center.

