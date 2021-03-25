Tomah Chief of Police set to retire after 31 years in law enforcement

Excited, nervous, anxious...those are the emotions Tomah Police Chief Mark Nicholson is experiencing as he heads into retirement on April 9 after more than 30 years in law enforcement, all of which he spent with the Tomah Police Department.

“Just about the time you take a deep breath is when you put the stamp on the retirement envelope to send into the state,” he joked.

Chief Nicholson is originally from New Lisbon. Growing up he admits that he had no thoughts or desires to get into law enforcement as most little boys and girls do at one time or another throughout their childhood.

He went to school at Western Technical College (WTC) to become a biomedical electronic technician to be able to work on electronics in hospitals. After about a semester or two, he knew he didn’t want to do that forever.

“I knew that I needed to do something,” he said. “I didn’t want to go home and tell my dad, ‘Dad I dropped out of school.’”

In the fall of 1986, Nicholson had a roommate who was studying police science who introduced him to the field; that was the first time he even thought about or considered a profession in law enforcement.

He completed a short stint with the Army National Guard before Juneau County sent him through the police academy.

In December of 1989, he began his career in Tomah as a patrol officer. At the time, he had a five-year plan to start in Tomah and absorb as much skill and knowledge as he could and eventually move on to bigger things.

“I quickly learned that I didn’t want to be anywhere bigger. Tomah offered everything that I wanted and then I started a family and felt this was a good place to raise kids,” Nicholson said. “And my progression through the department started fairly early. So, I just held my roots here.”

After two years with Tomah PD, Nicholson was promoted to Sergeant; in 2011 he became a Lieutenant and in June of 2013 he was promoted to Interim Chief before he was appointed as Chief of Police in early 2014.

Over his years with the department, he has worked for six different police chiefs; of them Nicholson has held the position the longest.

“We have a great community with great support,” he said. “When something happens in law enforcement outside of Tomah, such as riots happening here and here, that’s when you see the support that we do have because people are coming out of the woodwork to support our agency.”

One of the biggest challenges Nicholson faced over his 31-year career is staying on top of all of the technology changes from body-worn cameras to in-car cameras, to records management systems, radio systems and so much more.

“We’ve progressed through and we have some great technology now,” he said.

Another challenge departments are facing with the cultural climate these days is the recruitment and retention of young law enforcement officers.

“When I first started here, we had to use the high school auditorium for our testing process. We’d have 75 to 100 applicants for one position,” Nicholson said. “Now, we are extremely lucky if we get 10 applicants. It’s a very small pool of candidates and that pool is getting smaller and smaller all the time.”

Since Nicholson has been the chief, the department has seen several changes and improvements that he takes pride in. One being that the radio system in the City of Tomah has been replaced and upgraded; staying on top of technology changes and policy changes are things he’s proud of as well.

In January 2021, the department hired a 21st officer, which was on Nicholson’s bucket list as a chief. The department hadn’t had a new position since 2003.

“Along with that we were able to create a community service officer position,” he said.

The professional development of the officers within the department is another accomplishment Nicholson likes to highlight. “It’s about providing them with general guidance and direction and support for moving along their journey of their career,” he said.

At age 53 in the Wisconsin Retirement System, with his years of service, Nicholson’s retirement calculator is maxed out. The only increase he could receive at this point is a small increase of his yearly wages.

“It was always my goal to make it to 53 and then retire as long as the department was in a position where I felt comfortable walking away,” he explained. “Right now, organizationally, we’ve got a great department. We’ve got great people in place and the department is in a good place right now and it is a good time for me to retire.”

Although it is ultimately up to the Police and Fire Commission to appoint Nicholson’s replacement, he has made a recommendation. The Commission is scheduled to make a decision regarding a new chief at its next meeting on March 30.

Nicholson plans to take a couple weeks off before heading back to work as a full-time salesman for Larkin’s GMC in Tomah.

“I’m retiring from law enforcement but not from the workforce,” he said. “Me and my wife have no plans to leave Tomah. We’re still going to be actively involved in lots of things, we’re just going to be enjoying it a little bit more.”

He also wants to spend more time outdoors hunting and fishing, more time with his two children and of course more time watching his beloved Green Bay Packers.

Nicholson’s parting advice to young officers entering into law enforcement is, “Make the right decision for the right reasons each time.”