Tomah fire remains under investigation

The Tomah Fire Department was dispatched for a report of a house fire just before 6 p.m. Monday at 721 W. Council St.

When firefighters arrived at the scene there was light smoke coming from the attic vents.

An entry team found smoke and fire in the attic area. Fire crews worked for a lengthy time removing cellulose insulation that was burning.

There was no one home at the time of the fire. The residence suffered some smoke and water damage. Twenty-five firemen were on scene nearly two and a half hours.

There were no reported injuries. The fire is under investigation at this time. The Tomah Fire Department was assisted at the scene by the Tomah Area Ambulance Service, the Tomah Police Department and the Monroe County 911 Communication center.