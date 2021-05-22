Tomah firefighters train on land and water

On land and water, Tomah Fire Department firefighters have been working to hone their skills.

On Monday night, TFD firefighters and members of the Monroe County Sheriff's Office conducted water rescue training on Lake Tomah.

The scenario for the training was saving a distressed kayaker. Several different tools were used in the water rescue operation. It included the use of horseshoe buoys and throwable pdf’s.

Firefighters donned immersion suits and entered the water to save the distressed kayaker, aptly played by TFD firefighter Megan Mickelson. Firefighter Jared Tessman coordinated the training exercise.

Tessman extended thanks to Capt. Chris Weaver of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office for participating and helping in tonight’s training.

With summer right around the corner, law enforcement reminds boater to use and maintain the right safety equipment on their vessel.

Boaters should have a U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jacket for each person onboard and one approved throwable device for any boat 16 feet and longer.

Along with the water training firefighters also spent time training indoors at Recreation Park using SRTmaze and MASKhaze products. The equipment helps firefighters simulate emergency rescue.