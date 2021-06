The more live music, the better. The Tomah Lions Club donated $1,000 to support Americana Music in the Park. Proceeds came from the Lions beer sales during the 2019 Downtown Thursday Nights Concert series. AMP kicked off its season Wednesday night at Gillett Park. The first Downtown Thursday Nights concert is Thursday, July 1. Check the Tomah Chamber of Commerce web site for more DTN details. Pictured with Scott Wilcox (AMP) are Tomah Lions Adam Gigous, Tina Thompson and Jeff Cram. Herald photo Bob Kliebenstein