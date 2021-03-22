A Tomah man arrested after shots fired at Wilton tavern

A Tomah man is facing a possible attempted homicide charge in Monroe County Circuit Court after an incident in Wilton Saturday night.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, at around 11:49 p.m. the police were alerted by an employee at the Hitchin’ Post that Curtis Goulet, 52, was involved in a minor disturbance in the bar before retrieving a pistol from his truck and firing two shots from outside the tavern.

Deputies responded to the scene and began a search Goulet. Approximately ten minutes after the 911 call, Wisconsin State Patrol trooper located Goulet’s truck on Hwy. 131 near Cty. Hwy. A. Goulet fled from police when they tried to stop him.

The chase continued northbound into Tomah where Tomah police officers deployed spike strips to deflate the suspects tires. Goulet’s truck ran over the strips, but he continued on to his residence where he exited the truck and was arrested without further incident, police said.

Investigators found shell casings at the Hitchin’ Post along with bullet impacts to the tavern and a nearby building. Witnesses told police Goulet fired two shots from a 9mm pistol, which also was recovered.

Goulet was booked at the Monroe County Jail for the following charges:

• Attempted Homicide

• Recklessly Endangering Safety

• Operating a Firearm While Intoxicated

• Operating While Intoxicated – 3rd Offense

• Knowingly Fleeing an Officer

• Disorderly Conduct

The incident is being investigated by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and Wilton Police Department with assistance provided by Wisconsin State Patrol and Tomah Police Department.