Tomah PD arrest man wanted in connection to MN homicide

Officers with the Tomah Police Department made an arrest at the Greyhound bus depot last week, capturing a man wanted in a Twin Cities area murder.

On June 26, 39-year-old McKinley J. Phillips was arrested in Tomah and was held in Monroe County on a charge of stabbing his wife at their home in Woodbury, Minnesota while their six children were in another part of the house.

On June 25, at approximately 3:42 p.m., a 911 dispatcher reported that a female caller had allegedly told her that her son had killed an adult female at a residence in Woodbury. The dispatcher relayed the information to Washington County Communications, who in turn dispatched the Woodbury Police Department.

Officers responded to the residence on the 7500 block of Steepleview Rd.

Phillips was known to Woodbury Police. According to police records, law enforcement had previously visited the house three times in the past two months on domestic-related incidents.

Police noted that McKinley appeared to be intoxicated and hostile towards authorities on each occasion.

While officers were responding to the scene, other officers attempted phone contact with persons known to reside in the home.

Officers and a SWAT team assembled outside the residence and hailed for any persons inside to exit. Several children between the ages of 5 and 15 years old exited the house and reportedly stated that Phillips had left earlier in the day, and they believed that the female victim had left with him.

Law enforcement entered the house and discovered the female victim, 42-year-old Shavon Phillips, deceased inside the residence. Lifesaving measures were not attempted based on her condition.

Phillips was not at the house when police arrived, and the children were not aware that the body was inside the house.

Investigators worked throughout the night to locate Phillips in connection with the homicide. Early Saturday morning, police found that Phillips was on a Greyhound bus passing through Monroe County on his way to Chicago, IL.

He was taken into custody without incident, and he allegedly told police he had “beaten and stabbed” his wife because he suspected she was cheating on him.

Phillips appeared in Monroe County Circuit Court last Monday where he agreed to be returned to Washington County in Minnesota.

Phillips was charged with one count of second-degree murder with a dangerous weapon and if convicted, he could face up to 40 years in prison.

The children who were at the house during the fatal incident were initially placed in the care of Washington County Child Protection Services.