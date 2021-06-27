Tomah Rotary Rally For the Record coming Sept. 17-18

No one is going to scoff at the accolade of setting a world record.

And that is clearly a goal of the Tomah Rotary Club's Rally for The Record set for Sept. 17-18 at Recreation Park.

But Tomah Rotarian Jeff Holthaus is quick to point out the event is more than a publicity attraction.

First a little background, per the Guinness Book of World Records, on June 13, 2009 the All-Terrain Vehicle Association of Minnesota (ATVAM) broke a world record for the longest ATV parade with an unofficial total of 1,632 ATV's lining up.

But if you Google world record ATV parades another news account cites a Utah rally with 2,014 units in 2009. Not sure if that number is recognized by Guinness records.

Holthaus said Tomah Rotary is setting its sights on approximately 1,800 ATV/UTV units in its Sept. 18 parade. Guinness will take care of confirming any world record. It would be a neat accolade, but Tomah Rotary is focused on the community benefit.

Tomah Rotary committed $75,000 toward improvements for Winnebago Park. Proceeds from the rally will help offset the purchase of outdoor interactive musical instruments that will be installed at Winnebago Park. Tomah Rotary is seeking a signature event to maintain a community presence.

Early registration is $25 per machine with a limit of four machines per registrant. Registration at the event is $35 a vehicle.

The parade is only one component to what Tomah Rotary will be an event that reaches beyond ATV/UTV owners.

The parade starts at Rec Park, proceeds along Butts Avenue, wraps around and onto Gondola Road onto County Highway CM and back to Rec Park.

Holthaus stresses the importance of operators staying in place during the parade for an official count to be recognized as a record. Organizers have to provide a drone shot of all units together, Holthaus added.

Parade distance is only a few miles, but Holthaus said it will take some time for nearly 2,000 machines to navigate the route. Other events include a Parade of Machines kickoff, NFL themed decorating contest, Poker Run, music in the beer garden (DJ Dan Deicher Friday and After Hours, live music Saturday), raffles, food, ATV, UTV industry vendors and classic car show hosted by The Wizards of Rods.

Schedule at this time

Friday

Check in/Registration 2 p.m.-7 p.m.

Beer garden 4 p.m.-10 p.m.

Food Vendors 4 p.m.-8 p.m.

Music (DJ) by Dan Deicher 6 p.m.10 p.m.

Saturday -

Check in/Registration 7 a.m.-10 a.m.

Open Ceremony/Parade Line up 10 a.m.

Food Vendors 10 a.m.

Parade Starts 11 a.m.

Beer Garden 2 p.m.-10 p.m.

Music by After Hours 7 p.m.-10 p.m.

When checking in, participants will pick up their rally packet with an ATV/UTV Map and commemorative bandanna and decal and be entered into the $1,000 raffle.

All registrants are required to sign an agreement and release waiver when they pick up their rally packet stating that their machine is insured and licensed for city streets and country roads.

Sites in the campground across Recreation Park are available and can be added onto your registration in advance. All campsites come with electricity and access to water and a dump station, and you can register up to four campsites.

Along with the parade, on both days there will be rides that will be specified by color codes as to their time length for anyone who wants to venture away from Rec Park.

Keep an eye out for flyers with details. Information is available at tomahrotaryclub.org. Holthaus feels this event has potential to be a yearly draw for Tomah.

"The UTV/ATV market is one of the fastest growing in the nation," Holthaus said. "Let's get a bunch of people together for a good time. Why not have it grow? Have it be an annual thing."

Potential? Who thought Sturgis S.D. would have become the motorcycle Mecca it became for one week in August?

But for the inaugural rally Holthaus hopes to see representation from Wisconsin, Iowa and Minnesota. But riders from Illinois, Michigan or beyond you are welcomed.

Sept. 17-18 at Recreation Park, mark it on your calendar, even if you don't own an ATV or UTV.