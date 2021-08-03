Tomah School Board candidate shares thoughts

The Monroe County Herald is providing brief profiles on the six candidates seeking three seats on the Tomah School Board in the April election.

Candidates include sitting members Aaron Lueck and Mitch Koel along with challengers Rick Murray, Jan Sherwood, Spencer Stephens and Wayne Kling. The intent is to provide an information snapshot for electors in the Tomah school district. All candidates were provided the opportunity to respond to the same questions.

*Provide some background

*Motivation/experience to serve on the school board

*Two key challenges facing the school district

*Position on investing in Tomah's outlying elementary schools or investing in one building for all elementary students.

The Herald will publish profiles as received from the candidates leading up to the election, Tuesday, April 6.

Mitch Koel

Koel is a Tomah High school graduate. He is owner of Auto Academy, a driver's education school, Koel’s Lawn & Landscape and is a firefighter on Oakdale Fire Department.

What is your motivation/experience to seek a seat on school board?

I enjoy being a part of the community and using my time to assist in decisions that need to be made. I feel like I have a unique perspective on the board and enjoy being involved currently. I will always vote and make decisions based on the best for the students. Education is one of the most important things we have.

Two key challenges facing Tomah school district?

I would like to see more industrial arts in our high school, having the capability to introduce hvac, plumbing and trades to our students. It gives them another option for a career. I think it’s very important to have our students in a career readiness mindset.

I would like to see the Montessori program expanded. It’s a great program that needs more space and a gym.

Tomah's elementary school investment

Tomah and the surrounding communities have a great district due to the small elementary schools in the outlying towns. It also means smaller class sizes. It’s important that we keep a footprint in these communities.