Tomah School Board candidates share their thoughts

The Monroe County Herald is providing brief profiles on the six candidates seeking three seats on the Tomah School Board in the April election.

Candidates include sitting members Aaron Lueck and Mitch Koel along with challengers Rick Murray, Jan Sherwood, Spencer Stephens and Wayne Kling. The intent is to provide an information snapshot for electors in the Tomah school district. All candidates were provided the opportunity to respond to the same questions.

*Provide some background

*Motivation/experience to serve on the school board

*Two key challenges facing the school district

*Position on investing in Tomah's outlying elementary schools or investing in one building for all elementary students.

The Herald will publish profiles as received from the candidates leading up to the election, Tuesday, April 6.

Spencer Stephens

Spencer Stephens and his wife Sheila have three adult children, all who were schooled in the Tomah Area School District and graduated from Tomah High School. They now have a grandson who is enrolled and attending school in the district.

Stepehens is a former board member for the Tomah Chamber of Commerce, Handishop Industries, Hiawatha Golf Club, and Families First Organization. He presently serveson boards for the Tomah Health, Lighthouse Assembly Church, and the Montessori Governance.

What is your motivation/experience to seek a seat on school board?

I am extremely interested in participating in the decision-making processes as they pertain to the students and taxpayers in the TASD.

Two key challenges facing Tomah school district?

We are facing challenges that will require us to re-evaluate not only our methodology in reaching our students, but in being creative in the delivery. I certainly realize the COVID crisis has caused unprecedented distant learning or some hybrid form. The lack of social interaction has been detrimental to our students and I must commend the administration and the School Board for their flexibility in at least keeping the schools open and doing so safely.

Another ongoing challenge for TASD I am anxious and excited to address is how do we prepare our students to be positive contributors to our society? Our proficiency as indicated by the testing results has been declining over the past years. We must consider how to re-engage parents so they can assist their children with their homework. This cannot be achieved if the curriculum such as math leaves the parents out of the equation.

I am an advocate for introduction to vocational skills much earlier in the learning process. We have many students who have no interest in college but feel compelled to pursue that avenue amass heavy student debt and realize the major they completed does not translate to functionality. The exposure to basic plumbing, electricity, carpentry, basic mechanics, and home economics is invaluable in every household. If we look at the demographics of the Tomah and the surrounding area the jobs are typically manufacturing, and these jobs pay well and do allow for advancement.

I am a proponent to getting back to the 3 R’s and to allow our young people to grow and develop their own perspective as it pertains to the pervasive social ideologies that are being promoted via social media and even amongst our legislators.

Tomah's elementary school investment

There is a community group that has been established to consider all options and then make a recommendation as to how to proceed. So, I feel it is a bit premature to comment on an anticipated outcome before the process is complete. Having said that I want to commend Dr. Mike Hanson for assembling the multifaceted committee and I look forward to evaluating their recommendations.