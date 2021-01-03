Tomah School Board to discuss revising instructional model

The Tomah School Board met Monday night to discuss possible revisions in the instructional model for Tomah high school and middle school students.

Board members will review and discuss a plan recommended by district administration to revise the current instructional delivery model at Tomah Middle School and Tomah High School to increase in-person student contact days. After discussion at this meeting, the board will revisit this topic for action at their regular March 15 board meeting. Board of Education meetings are open to the public, and a live stream link will be provided to view the meeting.

The district continues to shape its response to COVID 19 with meetings during March. The meeting is at 6:30 p.m. in the small gym at THS.