Tomah School Board one step closer to four day instruction model

The Tomah school district is one step closer to having students in Tomah middle school and Tomah high school attend class for in-person instruction four days each week for the remainder of the school year.

Fridays will remain early release and a combination of virtual instruction or intervention/advanced studies for students who require additional instruction from a teacher.

At a Tomah school board academy meeting Monday night board members reviewed a presentation from district superintendent Dr. Mike Hanson on the proposal. Since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, like many other districts across the state and country, Tomah implemented a hybrid education model for its high school and middle school students.

It was a combination of in-person and virtual instruction. Instruction for elementary students in the district did not deviate.

While some districts in the region bounced back and forth from various hybrid models to full virtual, Tomah was able to remain steady with its hybrid model.

There was a two week period following the return from Christmas break where Tomah middle school did not have in-person instruction due to a Covid spike. There have been staffing challenges due to Covid quarantines.

But overall the district has avoided multiple prolonged district wide building closures due to Covid. It should be noted the board academy is not the final decisive action. It will come before the school board at its regular March 15 meeting for official action.

Per the proposal, four day instruction would start March 29 and run through the end of the school year, June 2, pending any Covid spike.

"A lot of planning went into the current model," Hanson said, adding vaccine availability for district staff played a role in the decision.

District employees started receiving their first dose of Covid vaccine on Monday. Per the timing they would be able to receive the second dose just before or shortly after the return of four day in-person instruction. The proposal will maintain a virtual program for parents/guardians who choose that model.

Hanson stressed Covid mitigation practices will remain intact, face masks, social distance (to the degree possible), sanitation awareness and limited student time in hallways between classes.

Hanson will have the authority to close any district building if there is a virus spike. Hanson and business manager Greg Gaarder nodded in agreement, when someone in attendance noted, there is risk awareness with the decision.

But Gaarder added, "We are seeing very little school spread and we hope that maintains with this process. If we see a spike we would take appropriate measures."

School board member Aaron Lueck shared he has heard parent concerns on maintaining proper social distance with more students in school buildings.

District nurse Kara Lorenz said the potential remains if one student/staff tests positive, it could result in a larger number of people in contact with that person having to be quarantined. THS principal Robert Joyce conceded having "mixed emotions."

"I spend a lot of time on the phone talking to parents," Joyce said. "We will work with our teachers to make it as safe as possible in the classroom."

Mike Chapes, TMS principal shared Joyce's sentiment, adding, "Getting everybody back, there are a lot of positives."

As mentioned earlier, the regular meeting of the Tomah school board is March 15. They start at 7 p.m. and are usually held at the Robert Kupper Learning Center on Townline Road. The board met at the THS small gymnasium for its academy meeting. There was meager attendance. Most were district staff.