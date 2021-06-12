Tomah tractor pull is gearing up for live pulling action

In two weeks’ time, the skies of Tomah will be filled with black clouds of smoke and the roar of screaming engines as the Budweiser Dairyland Super National Truck and Tractor Pull is scheduled to kick off on Thursday, June 24.

Last April, the Monroe County Ag Society (MCAS,) promoters of the pull in Tomah, announced the cancellation of the event's 2020 edition in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, the MCAS is hoping for record crowds.

Each year, the Budweiser Dairyland Super National Truck and Tractor Pull expects somewhere around 70,000 spectators throughout the weekend as it features top drivers from across the nation, Canada and Europe.

The Tomah event, which has been running for 45 years, is one of three Super National Events sanctioned by the National Tractor Pullers Association (NTPA) and is one of only two events on the NTPA circuit to host each of the twelve divisions.

Starting June 24, drivers will compete for a purse of cash and awards over the weekend with the final class hooking on Saturday evening.

With three full days of pulling on two tracks, shows are Thursday at 7 p.m. and Friday and Saturday at 12 and 7 p.m.; tickets are available online at tomahtractorpull.com.

On Thursday, which is Fan Appreciation Night, spectators can expect to see Light Pro Stock, Modified, Super Stock Diesel FWD, Super Stock Diesel, Two-Wheel Drive (TWD) and Super Farm classes pull.

Friday morning the annual Kidz Klub will take place from 9 to 11 a.m., where kids of all ages can participate in a meet and greet with some of the drivers. In the afternoon, the action will begin again with Four-Wheel Drive (FWD), Modified, Light Pro Stock, Light Super Stock, Super Stock Diesel FWD and Super Semi classes heading to the tracks.

On Friday night, the action continues with a motorcycle parade starting at 6 p.m. followed by Pro Stock, Limited Pro Stock, Unlimited, Light Unlimited and Modified Minis classes pulling.

Saturday promises to be an action-packed day with a salute to the farmer at 11 a.m. and Super Farm, Light Unlimited, Super Stock Diesel, Limited Pro Stock and TWD pulling action scheduled to start at noon followed by Pro Stock, Light Super Stock, Unlimited, FWD, Modified Mini and Super Semi classes closing out the pulling action in the evening.

“We are a family friendly organization in a small town, but we’ve brought in a big event,” said MCAS Board President Chris Schreier. “We put on one of the best pulls in the nation.”

The Budweiser Dairyland Super National Truck and Tractor Pull is not just a pull, it’s an experience. Admission to the grounds is free, with the exception of the grandstands, and attendees can enjoy new and returning arts and crafts booths, flea markets, food vendors as well as commercial exhibitors.

Spectators also have the opportunity to get an up close and personal look at all of the pulling trucks and tractors in the open pit area. Truck and tractor pulling is one of the few motorsports that still allow fans access to the pit area to visit with drivers.

The High Mileage Band will provide live entertainment in the beer garden again this year both Friday and Saturday at 3 and 10 p.m.

RFD TV will again be filming the pull for the weekly NTPA RFD television series and the Tomah pull will also be streamed live for fans all over the world.

To purchase session tickets, reserve camping, get live stream links and see a full schedule of events, please visit www.tomahtractorpull.com for any additional information.