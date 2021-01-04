Tomah's Dist. 3 now has two write-in candidates

Voters in Tomah's Dist. 3 now have two write-in candidates for the vacant seat on the Tomah City Council.

John Glynn notified Tomah City Hall that he will run as a write-in candidate along with Jeff Rischette. The seat became available after Jeff Cram moved out of the district. Keep in mind voters, Rischette or Glynn will not have their names printed on the ballot next Wednesday, April 6. Their names have to be written on the ballot.

The Dist. 3 seat will be contested along with Dist.7. Wayne Kling and Nellie Pater are seeking that spot. Incumbent Adam Gigous is running unopposed for Dist. 1. Newcomer to city council Mitch Koel is running unopposed for Dist. 5 to replace Travis Scholze.

Following are brief profiles for Rischette and Glynn. The Monroe County Herald did not forget about Gigous or Koel, but since they are running unopposed opted not to include profiles.

Jeff Rischette

Background

Richsette is resident of Tomah over 40 years. He is a retired supervisor for Monroe County Highway Department for 27 years out of the Tomah shops.

What makes him qualified to serve as an alderperson?

Gained experience working with various Tomah city departments at the public, city, county and state levels.

Motivation to run?

Firm believer in shop Tomah first. Always positive and moving forward.

I just want to be a voice for the residents in our part of town. I'm always open to new and old ideas. I'm not doing this to be on some platform because there is something wrong with Tomah. I want to be on the council to ensure Tomah is going in a direction that’s going to benefit everyone - current and future. A fresh voice for my neighbors.

John Glynn

Background

Moved to Tomah 37 years ago. I met my wife here and we just had our 35th wedding anniversary. We raised two children at the Tomah Airport who are now grown and we are blessed with three awesome grandchildren. I have many young nieces and nephews who live in the area. I have worked at Cardinal IG in Tomah for over 32 years, starting out on the factory floor, working up to quality manager, and currently the sales manager for over 20 years. I was a past proud member of the Monroe County Dive Team, I am an active member of Queen of the Apostles parish. I love sharing my passion of flying with both young and old out of Tomah's Bloyer field every day we have good weather.

What makes him qualified to serve as an alderperson?

I have to keep in mind cost, competitiveness, value, and long term goals while filling my customer's needs as well as the needs of the employees of Cardinal. My goal is that I want to help make Tomah an even greater value for those living here now and into the future. I understand we need to support the businesses that provide job opportunities for our residents and remain fiscally responsible with taxpayers, both residents and businesses, money. I am a write-in candidate so if you vote in Ward 7,8,17, or 20 I would be privileged to have the opportunity to serve you on the City Council.

Motivation to run?

I want to give back to the great people of Tomah by serving on the city council. I believe what uniquely qualifies me is that I am open minded and love problem solving. I have learned in my profession to listen first, ask what the needs are, and explore opportunities to fill those needs.