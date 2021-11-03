Two SASD sophomores give back by hosting food drive

Two students at Sparta High Point Charter School, Hannah Schuder and Lillian Robertson, have both faced food insecurity in their young lives. Both girls and their families have had to rely on local food pantries and other resources to ensure they got a meal at one time or another.

Because of that, the solution was clear to Schuder and Robertson when assigned with completing a project that would somehow benefit their community.

High Point is a project-based learning program where students engage in design, problem solving, decision making and investigative activities. As a part of a project this quarter, students were required to involve themselves in the community and sophomores Schuder and Robertson decided to base their project around food pantries.

“Personally, my family used to rely on the food pantry and food stamps,” Schuder said. “We decided that this would be a good project and might open a lot of people’s eyes to what goes on.”

As part of their project, the two girls, along with numerous volunteers will be holding a food drive on Wednesday, March 17 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the front of Sparta High School.

Items can be delivered through a drive-up food drop off, where participants can hand items out to volunteers.

All of the contributed items will go to the Weekend Food Backpack Program, which provides food items to families that are in need of assistance in supplementing their meals over the weekend and long breaks from school.

The program is completely confidential and free to families with children enrolled at Southside Early Learning Center, Herrman Elementary School, Cataract Elementary School and Sparta Montessori.

Backpacks are distributed by teachers on the last day of school before the weekend or break; during longer breaks, families will typically be provided with more food items.

“The Weekend Backpack Program just started back up a few weeks ago and they are running low on donations right now,” Schuder said. “I’m hoping this will really help them and that we can get as high of a turnout as possible.”

While any contribution is appreciated, the Backpack Program has a higher need for the following items:

• Creamy peanut butter in 16-ounce or 18-ounce plastic jars

• Canned tuna and canned chicken in 5-ounce containers

• Boxes of Cereal in 19-ounce to 24-ounce sizes

• Boxes of macaroni and cheese

• One-pound boxes of spaghetti noodles and cans of spaghetti sauce

• Applesauce in 24-ounce plastic jars

• Mandarin oranges in 15-ounce cans

• Canned corn in 15-ounce cans

• Cans of soup in 18-ounce cans in a variety of flavors

• Ramen noodles

“I remember back when I was in elementary school and my family was struggling with money, we were living in northern Minnesota, they had a similar program but only two or three kids were chosen randomly each week to get sent home with this huge bag of food,” Schuder said. “For me, this is really just about paying it forward.”

The two girls are also seeking volunteers to help them with running the food drive. If interested, please contact Schuder by email at schudhan000@go.spartan.org.