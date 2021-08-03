Two SHS students take initiative to throw a student-led senior prom

Just like everything else in the wake of COVID-19, the 2020 Sparta High School junior prom was cancelled last spring and the now senior Class of 2021 was not given the opportunity to make those memories.

While administration at SHS will allow this year’s junior class the opportunity to host a grand march, two Sparta seniors, Libby Leis and Justine Pokorny took it upon themselves to organize a senior prom for themselves and their fellow classmates.

“I’ve looked forward to it since I was a freshman and I know most everyone that is a senior this year really wants to go,” Leis said. “When I saw that Tomah was sponsoring their own prom, I felt that we deserved it too.”

The country-themed prom was voted on by the senior class and is slated to take place at Country Reflections Event Barn in Sparta on April 10.

Leis wants to make it very clear that this event is in no way sponsored by the Sparta Area School District, however, she and Pokorny are taking all of the appropriate precautions to be sure the evening will be fun, safe and memorable for everyone who wishes to attend.

“It’s been a tough year and we have already missed out on so much as we wrap up this important chapter of our lives,” Leis said. “I truly hope this event helps fill the void we are all feeling as we prepare to graduate later this spring.”

With the help of a couple advisors, the senior class voted for prom court for the student-led event. The 2021 Senior Prom Court includes Brian Sanchez, Libby Leis, Fabian Sanchez, Claudia Muller, Eli Anderson, Jordyn Antonneau, Theran Linnehan-Wolf, Justine Pokorny, Janssen Doemel and Kelsey Baker.

“These girls knew it was important to make sure every member of the senior class was invited,” said parent advisor Anna Jotham. “We made sure that happened and that no one was missed.”

The event will include a grand march as well as a dance. Leis, Pokorny and their fellow classmates have decided to invite this year’s junior class to participate in the dance portion of the evening with DJ Tim Dearman, as the school will not be allowing a dance for this year’s juniors.

“It’s going to be fun and we’re excited about that,” Leis said.

With no starting money and no access to their class funds, Leis and Pokorny are seeking help from the community to collect donations to help support their efforts in making lasting memories for their graduating class.

“Libby and Justine have kind of just taken it upon themselves to start it, collect donations, plan it, run it, everything,” Jotham said.

According to Jotham, in years past, the junior prom has served as a fundraiser. With the price of admission to the events being put toward the class funds to help pay for graduation costs.

This year, any monies raised in excess of the student-led prom expenses will be donated to the senior class account, which will be put toward its graduation ceremony.

“They have already begun to receive some donations and anything they get above and beyond what they need to pay for prom, they will be donating back to their class,” Jotham further explained.

If any individuals or businesses are interested in supporting this student-led event, please reach out to parent advisor Sandy Smith at (608) 487-1746 by March 15. Donations can also be sent to Smith at 16480 Harness Rd Sparta, WI 54656.