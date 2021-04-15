Update: Cause found for anhydrous leak in New Lyme incident

The cause of an incident in the Town of New Lyme involving an anhydrous ammonia leak was determined to be a computer glitch that left a valve open on the equipment that was “knifing” the hazardous chemical into the ground.

Both the Sparta Area Fire District Department and the Monroe County HAZMAT response team were dispatched to the Joe Ruedy farm in the Town of New Lyme on April 6 after the equipment malfunction left a cloud of anhydrous ammonia in the air.

When the departments arrived, an employee of the chemical supplier had already shut off the valve to the equipment but a telltale white fog hung in the area, which firefighters dissipated with water spray.

Paul Craig, manager of Sparta Co-op Services, which supplied the anhydrous ammonia, credits his employee with minimizing what could have been a much bigger problem. While he doesn’t want unqualified people to approach a tank in that situation, Craig said the employee on the scene has 40-plus years of experience with the chemical and saw a safe opportunity to move in and shut off the valve to the tank.

“He wouldn’t take an unnecessary risk to remedy that situation,” Craig said, adding that if more gas was released, the incident could have been much worse.

While Craig agrees anhydrous ammonia can be dangerous in certain situations, he said it is a very effective and low cost nitrogen source for crops. He said his employees receive annual training on how to handle the chemical.

Still, Jared Tessman, Monroe County’s Emergency Management coordinator wants the public to be aware there’s a lot of anhydrous ammonia tanks out in the community now.

His advice is to be aware of these tanks on the road and don’t go near a tank that might be ruptured. Whether there is a white cloud or not, stay away and call 911 immediately.