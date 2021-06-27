Home / News / Into the wild blue yonder for Kari Nelson

Into the wild blue yonder for Kari Nelson

Thu, 06/24/2021 - 11:25am admin1

Kari Nelson stands on the wing of an airplane wearing a sweatshirt with a photo of the Sport Aviation magazine in which her father was featured on the cover. Nelson had assistance obtaining her pilot's license, including from left, Larry Lunda, flight instructor Dale Klevgard and Keith Myers, her flight test examiner. Contributed photos

Instead of the “new kid on the block”, there is a new kid in the skies as a third generation pilot has recently earned her wings and gotten her pilot’s license.

------------------

Full text available to online subscribers only. To purchase an online subscription, please click here.

------------------

Evans Print & Media Group

1302 River Rd.
P.O. Box 252
Sparta, WI 54656-0252

Office Number: (608) 269-3186
Fax Number: (608) 269-6876
Email: news@monroecountyherald.com

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media