Work starts on Tomah Boy Scout cabin

Scott White appreciates the historic significance of what some considered a battered building.

But renovation work started in late March on the Tomah Boy Scout Cabin at Buckley Park. White is among a contingent of Tomah history preservationists eager as renovation proceeds. White was active in Scouting as a youth and is now leader of Tomah's Boy Scout Troop 72.

Renovation of the cabin will serve a twofold purpose. White wants the cabin to serve as a meeting place for Troop 72 and possibly a second Tomah Scout Troop (5) pending member participation.

"We (Troop 72) would like to make it our regular home again," White said.

The cabin will also be available for public use to lease through the Tomah Parks and Recreation Department.

For those unfamiliar, the cabin is located near the Tomah Aquatic Center, just off the Tomah Recreation Trail. White, being a historian, learned the one way street that passes by the cabin is actually recorded as Scout Street, although there is no proper identification signage.

T2 Contracting is one of several local contractors donating labor to resurrect the building. Others donating labor and/or discounted materials include Wire Pro (electric), John Shuck Plumbing, Meadow Valley Log Homes and Tomah Lumber (both material discounts).

Tomah Parks and Recreation director Joe Protz is quick to extend kudos to T2 Contracting partners Dan Albrecht and Eric Stickney and crew for their commitment to the project. Without their help the cabin project would have stalled, Protz added.

T2 workers arrived on site March 29 to start with complete roof removal and have been busy since, Protz added.

Those familiar with the cabin's history are aware due to lack of use and neglect over time the structure had fallen into a severe state of disrepair.

According to history provided by White, newly formed Tomah Troop 1 had as their first community service project in 1914 cleaning up Barrows Grove, which would later become Buckley Park and home of the Scout Cabin. Troop 1 became Troop 72 by 1914.

The LaCrosse Council was founded in 1921. When it was organized as the Gateway Area Council in 1925, a re-numbering scheme was created. On a charter renewal document in 1926, the original Troop number was #1, with #72 as a subset. Troop 1 appears without the subset at the document center. Troop 72 was assigned by the Gateway Area Council, with Troop 71 in Sparta, and Troop 73 assigned to Warrens at that time.

But over time the lack of Scout participation caused the cabin to fall into disrepair. But a campaign the past few years by the Tomah Historic Preservation Committee helped the building achieve recognition on the Wisconsin State Registry of Historic Places and National Register of Historic Places. That renewed interest to preserve the cabin.

In 2019 the Scouts obtained permission for an aluminum can collection bin at the cabin as a fundraiser to offset renovation costs. White estimates since 2019 approximately two tons of aluminum were hauled to Sherwood Recycling in Tomah. White expressed thanks to Sherwood Recycling for paying an extra nickel/pound above the market price for aluminum when ever cans were delivered, around three times per year.

White recalls over the years trips to the cabin with a snow rake during the winter to remove snow from the roof to prevent further damage.

Some new logs were installed near the cabin's fire place, an area that was very rotted. Original logs will be returned as support beams when roof is replaced. Being on two historic registries requires attention to historic detail. That added some cost to the project, but some money will be offset by the aforementioned donated labor and discounted materials.

White feels community service provided by Scout Troops over the years merits the investment to keep the cabin a viable shared building for people of all ages for years to come.

Protz hopes for a tentative completion date for the cabin by mid to late summer, keeping in mind the contractors need to juggle their donated time with other clients. And there is always weather to account for. The cabin will provide seasonal use. There will be no furnace. Eventually a restroom will be included outside the cabin along with additional landscaping to enhance the site.