Young Sparta artist wins Green Bay Packers Student Art Contest

Every year, the Green Bay Packers invite student artists to submit their artwork for the annual Packers Student Art Contest, with three grand prize winners from three categories earning the opportunity for their art to be featured at Lambeau Field throughout the football season.

Lauryn Wissestad, a student at St. Patrick’s Catholic School in Sparta decided to enter the contest after her grandmother, Toni Wissestad, had told her about it.

With not much else to do during the COVID-19 pandemic, Lauryn’s parents, Isaac and Becky encouraged her to enter as well and it turns out it was the best decision she could have made.

Lauryn recently found out that she had been selected as one of three grand prize winners for her drawing.

The theme of the contest was "Packers Gameday Traditions" and students were asked to share an artistic representation of what gameday means to them either through paintings, drawings, prints, digital art, mixed media or collages.

As everyone in her family is a big Packers fan, Lauryn knew immediately what she wanted to do. She decided to use colored pencils to sketch a picture of her, her two younger sisters and her dad overlooking Lambeau Field that had been taken by her mom the first time they attended Family Packer Night.

“She drew it and it turned out great,” Becky said. “That was really her first experience at the field.”

As a family of Packers fans, the Wissestads have always watched the game at home, but the experience of being at the field, seeing the players in person and getting an autograph from Geronimo Allison really stuck with Lauryn as a special memory.

After submitting her piece in early June, Lauryn didn’t hear anything for nearly an entire year. “She asked me about a month or two before we got the phone call whether or not I ever heard anything on the Packers contest,” said Becky.

“Mom said I lost,” Lauryn added.

Becky checked her messages during work one day and she had a message from a woman with the Packers corporation. When she called back, she found out that Lauryn had in fact won.

“I was very surprised and excited,” Becky said. “I came home that night and told her and she didn’t believe me. She had to listen to the message herself before she believed me.”

“I couldn’t believe it, I thought maybe I was the only one that entered,” Lauryn joked.

“It’s a big deal. The Green Bay Packers are not only a nationally renowned franchise, it's a world-renowned franchise and to be a part of that, we’re proud for her,” Isaac said. “As her parents, neither one of us are really all that gifted when it comes to art, but Lauryn has an attention for detail and she’s always doing something on a notepad or painting.”

Lauryn has always enjoyed most forms of art, but she is most passionate about sketching and drawing. Creativeness runs in the family as her great grandparents were oil paint artists and Lauryn’s aunt is an artist as well.

Her winning piece will be on display at Lambeau Field, in the stadium's club levels throughout the upcoming season.

“Lambeau Field is like hallowed ground in the sports world,” Isaac said. “It’s a very historic place to be so to have your art on display there in celebration of you is pretty unbelievable.”

In addition to her artwork being on display, Lauryn also received a $5,000 donation to her school. St. Pat’s included Lauryn in the decision to use the funds for repairs to the school’s playground.

Lauryn was also awarded $500 in travel vouchers, a tour of the stadium, free admission to the Packers Hall of Fame and three tickets for her and two guests to attend a future game at Lambeau Field.

The Wissestads don’t know yet which home game they will be attending, but Lauryn’s first choice would be to cheer on the Packers as they take on the Minnesota Vikings.