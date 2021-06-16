Assessing the situation

A pair of college students will be among the droves of anglers who will be taking advantage of Monroe County’s miles of trout fishing streams.

But instead of fishing poles, they’ll be carrying scientific instruments to collect data on the county’s waterway crossings.

The Monroe County Land Conservation Department (MCLCD) hired Mykel Yancey, who will be a senior at Chapel Hill in North Carolina, and Lilly Adams, a Cashton High School graduate who is now a sophomore at UW-Stevens Point, as summer interns.

The students will spend the next three months getting their feet wet in the field of water conservation. They have been tasked with inventorying the county’s nearly 3,000 waterway crossings, which include bridges and culverts.

According to MCLCD Director Bob Micheel, the interns, who received training on the crossing inventory, will be looking at the condition of the structures and assessing them for fish passage and flood resiliency.

They will be collecting data on water flow through the structures, type of substrate and floodplain characteristics around them.

The interns will be under the tutelage of Ben Anderson, MCLCD’s newest water and soil conservationist. Anderson graduated from UW-Stevens Point’s natural resources program and has been working in Trempealeau County for the past four years.

He was hired to fill a vacancy in the department and will be engaged in the department’s typical conservation work besides supervising the interns.

The interns wages are being funded through donation from two Trout Unlimited chapters and the Monroe County Highway Department, which has an obvious interest in waterway crossings.

The two Trout Unlimited organizations are the La Crosse Coulee chapter and the Oakbrook, Ill. Chapter.

The Oakbrook chapter has been involved in Monroe County for the past several years. According to Micheel, they were involved in the phosphorus trading program in Sparta, which involved streambank improvements on the La Crosse River and Farmers Valley and Beaver creeks, through building fish habitat structures and monetary donations.

“They’re interested in fishing in the Coulee Region and they’re pretty good at raising money and want to put it back into their hobby of fishing,” said Micheel.

He added that both Trout Unlimited chapters have an interest in the crossing inventory to assure that streams have no barriers to fish passage.