May 13, 2021

SPARTA - On a beautiful sunny day in May, the Lord welcomed into his arms Kathleen Joan Leifermann Haag. She passed away from cancer on May 13, 2021 surrounded by her family at the age of 74.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 12 noon on June 11, 2021 at Trinity Lutheran Church, Sparta, with Reverend Mark Kvale officiating. A luncheon will follow.

Family and friends are invited to call from 10 a.m. until time of services on Friday at the church.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the UW Carbone Center for Cancer Research: https://secure.supportuw.org. Those who wish to donate can click on I’m making this gift “In Memory” or “In Honor” of a person, fill in Kathleen Haag, and complete the rest of the information.

