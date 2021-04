Cashton’s Tyson Menzynski (22) leads a jubilant group of Eagles that includes Jacob Huntzicker (8), James Hundt (21) and Colin O’Neil (7) in celebration following a narrow 7-6 win at Royall Friday night. Cashton improved to 5-0 for the first time this century with the win and will face Bangor (4-0) Friday night for control of the Scenic Bluffs Conference. Herald photo by Nate Beier.