Bangor baseball aiming to end SBC's state appearance drought

Coming off a shared conference championship and regional title triumphs, Bangor and Royall are set for a rubber match with potentially historic implications.

In their first meeting of the year back on May 24, it was Royall (11-6) who escaped with a 3-1 victory. Bangor (14-3) responded in kind with a 4-3 comeback win during the Scenic Bluffs playoffs to ensure the two teams would share the conference crown.

Now, a third and final meeting will decide which team gets a chance to play for a shot at a coveted state berth.

The Cardinals and Panthers are all set to renew their rivalry when they meet in the WIAA Division 4 sectional semifinals Tuesday, June 22 at 11 a.m. at Pecatonica High School in Blanchardville.

Bangor, a No. 3 seed in its region, got to this point thanks to a 13-0 win over No. 6 seed North Crawford () in the first round, a 5-2 victory against No. 2 seed Seneca (9-6) in the regional semifinals and an 8-5 triumph against No. 1 seed De Soto (12-6) in the regional finals.

The road warrior Cardinals now move to the neutral confines of sectionals to face a Royall team that earned a No. 1 seed and won a pair of home games on their way to a regional title.

The Panthers first eked out a 7-6 victory over No. 4 seed Hillsboro (11-7) in the regional semifinals before routing No. 3 seed Ithaca (15-4) 14-2 in the regional finals.

Following the Bangor-Royall game Tuesday, No. 2 seed Barneveld (10-3) and No. 3 seed Southwestern (9-10) square off in the other sectional semifinal. The winners of the two games then meet in the sectional final later in the day at 4 p.m. to decide who advance to the state baseball tournament.

Should Bangor or Royall come out of the day with a pair of wins, they would become the first Scenic Bluffs team since 1998 to represent the conference at state. That 1998 state tournament marked the end of a solid run of postseason success for the conference.

Bangor had a run of three consecutive state berths from 1994 to 1996 that was capped off with a Division 3 state championship in 1996. Two years later, Royall made its first state appearance in program history and took home the 1998 Division 3 state title.

Necedah (1991), Cashton (1960, 1981, 1984) and Hillsboro (1978) all have gotten to state as well among Scenic Bluffs schools, but it’s Bangor and Cashton who were the last two to represent the conference on that stage.

So perhaps it’s appropriate that it’s those two meeting at sectionals with so much on the line. Regardless who it is that emerges with the win in that matchup, one of them will have a chance to capture that elusive state berth once again.