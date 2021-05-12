Bangor baseball opens with split at Westby

After a season away due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Bangor baseball returned this past weekend.

The Cardinals (1-1) kicked off their 2021 campaign by splitting a pair of games at a varsity tournament in Westby Saturday, May 8. They began their afternoon with a 5-2 victory over Fennimore.

A Chase Horstman RBI single in the bottom of the first opened the scoring for the Cardinals. In the second, they’d get two more on a wild pitch and a steal of home by David Hartley.

The lead stretched to 4-0 on an RBI double courtesy of Dawson Daines in the bottom of the third before the Golden Eagles finally got a run in the fourth. Mathieu Oesterle’s RBI lineout in the bottom half of the fourth added an insurance run and Fennimore only managed one more run the rest of the way.

Bangor starting pitcher Ashton Michek twirled five innings, striking out 10 and allowing one run on two hits and two walks. In relief, Sam Wittmershaus gave up one run in two innings.

The Cardinals would not have such luck in their second game of the day, suffering a 14-7 loss at the hands of host Westby after surrendering a whopping seven runs in the first inning.

That first-inning rally by the Norsemen featured three walks, two doubles, two singles and an error to allow them to build up a massive early advantage.

For its part, Bangor did not go quietly. In the top of the second, the Cardinals scored two runs on an error and two more on a two-RBI single by Evan Wolfe to slice the deficit to 7-4. But the onslaught continued for Westby in the third, where they scored five more on two errors, two singles and two doubles to push the lead back to 12-4.

The Norsemen added a couple insurance runs later in the game, while Bangor got a run on an Ashton Michek RBI single in the sixth and then two more in the seventh thanks to a wild pitch and a Wolfe RBI triple.

Bangor will kick off conference play when it hosts Necedah Monday, May 10 at 5 p.m.