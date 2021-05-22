Bangor softball breezes past Cashton for doubleheader sweep

The Bangor softball team continues to move full steam ahead toward a Scenic Bluffs title after its latest accomplishment: an impressive doubleheader sweep of Cashton that leaves the Cardinals sitting at 9-0 in conference play and three games clear of second-place Hillsboro.

The Cardinals (10-2 overall, 9-0 Scenic Bluffs) continued their winning ways by breezing past the Eagles (4-4, 4-4) by final scores of 9-1 and 23-2 to secure a dominating sweep of their conference rivals Monday, May 17 in Cashton.

In the first game of the day, Bangor scored two runs in both the first and second innings for an early 4-0 lead and then poured on a five-run rally in the fourth to make it a 9-0 contest. Cashton did get one run during its last time up in the fifth but could muster up no more in the loss.

The Cardinals got plenty of production from a variety of sources. Madelyn England went 2 for 2 with a home run, a double and two RBIs, Aliyah Langrehr was 1 for 1 with a double, a walk and three RBIs, Taylor Jacobson finished 2 for 3 with a triple and an RBI, Jadyn Larson went 2 for 3 with an RBI, Madeline Janisch was 1 for 2 with a triple and Emma Fortier finished 1 for 3 with a pair of runs scored.

Aliyah Langrehr allowed just one run on two hits and two walks while striking out eight in five innings pitched.

For the Eagles, Natalie Kramer and Grace Leis each went 1 for 2 and Faith Butzler finished 1 for 3 while scoring the team’s lone run.

The Bangor offensive onslaught only continued in the second game in a massive way.

The Cardinals erupted for 11 runs in the first inning and tacked on an additional seven runs in the second and five in the third to bring the mercy rule into play. Cashton got one run in both the first and second innings.

As one would expect, Bangor got contributions from up and down its lineup. Eight different players recorded hits and nine players notched RBIs.

Aliyah Langrehr and Larson both finished 2 for 2 with a triple, two walks and three RBIs, Jacobson was 2 for 3 with an RBI, Fortier went 2 for 4 with a walk and three RBIs and Nora Tucker finished 1 for 3 with four RBIs.

In the circle, Aliyah Langrehr tossed three innings while striking out three and giving up two runs (one earned) on three hits and no walks.

The Cardinals will look to move to 10-0 in Scenic Bluffs play when it hosts Necedah (1-8, 1-8) Thursday, May 20 at 5 p.m. in Bangor. Cashton next hits the road for a doubleheader against Wonewoc-Center (4-3, 4-3) Thursday, May 20 starting at 4 p.m. in Wonewoc.

Wonewoc-Center sweeps Brookwood in doubleheader

Brookwood saw its losing skid hit seven after winding up on the wrong end of a doubleheader sweep to Wonewoc-Center.

The Wolves (4-3 overall, 4-3 Scenic Bluffs) tallied a pair of wins — one on a walk-off and one in a blowout — over the Falcons (2-9, 2-7) Monday, May 17 in Wonewoc.

In the first game, the Wolves scored two in the bottom of the first on Shelby Justman’s RBI single and then a passed ball for the early 2-0 advantage. Brookwood got one back on a passed ball in the top of the third before Lauren Johnson responded with an RBI single in the bottom half of the inning.

In the top of the fourth, the Falcons tied it by getting runs on a wild pitch and an error. They would take a 5-3 lead in the fifth on another error and then Kylie Powell’s RBI single. With their backs now up against the wall in the bottom of the fifth, the Wolves delivered.

Wonewoc-Center got its first run of the rally on a wild pitch with the tying run coming shortly after on a passed ball. Jade Dehler was then hit by a pitch to put runners at first and second and one away. Lindsay Peters muscled a single to right that allowed Taylor Novy to come around and score to give the Wolves a 6-5 walk-off victory.

Powell led the Falcons by going 2 for 3 with a run scored and an RBI.

The second game wasn’t as captivating, with Wonewoc-Center breezing to a 15-0 victory. Kelsey Justman had the biggest standout performance for the Wolves, going 3 for 3 with a home run, a triple, a double, a walk, three RBIs and three runs scored to wind up a single shy of the cycle.

As for Brookwood, Maria Gonzalez, Kylea Brueggeman and Powell each recorded a hit.

Scenic Bluffs scoreboard

New Lisbon 2, Necedah 1 (5-17-21)

Royall 6, Hillsboro 4 (5-17-21)

New Lisbon 10, Necedah 3 (5-17-21)

Hillsboro 12, Royall 5 (5-17-21)

Royall 15, New Lisbon 8 (5-18-21)