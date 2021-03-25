Bangor turns back Seneca; Cashton sweeps Brookwood

Cashton made sure not to suffer from a letdown performance following their monumental win over the rival Bangor Cardinals last week, as the Eagles flew past Brookwood in straight sets, completing the season sweep of the Falcons.

Brookwood looked to keep pace with the Eagles in the opening set, nearly matching the visitors point-for-point for the first third of the game. The Falcons trailed 12-8 when Cashton went on a run that broke the game open. The Eagles outscored the Falcons 12-2 to bring up set point. A short rally by the home team helped to close the gap, but it wasn’t enough.

Cashton (6-2 overall, 6-2 Scenic Bluffs) rolled to a 25-12, 25-14, 25-10 victory over the Falcons (0-8, 0-8) Tuesday, March 23 at Brookwood High School in Ontario. In the two teams’ first meeting of the season back on March 2, the Eagles also won in straight sets.

The Hyatt duo combined for 10 kills to lead Cashton. Adelynn scored 6, Braylee 4.

The Eagles’ success was predicated on serving in many cases as Brookwood struggled in passing throughout the night.

Ella Brueggen paced Cashton with 5 serving aces in the victory.

Sophomore middle blocker Cora Brandau led Brookwood with three kills, two aces and two digs. Freshman outside hitter Vanessa Anderson and senior libero Jesara Taylor finished with eight and seven digs, respectively, as well for the Falcons.

Cashton next hosts Wonewoc-Center Thursday night at 7:30 p.m. The Eagles will be looking for an opportunity to even up the season series against the Wolves after losing a 3-2 contest on the road in early March.

Meanwhile, Brookwood travels to face Seneca Thursday at 7 p.m. and then hits the road to square off against Kickapoo in nonconference action Friday night at 7 p.m.

Coming off their first loss of the season in a five setter against Cashton lost week, the Bangor Cardinals returned to their winning ways in another five-set match, pulling off a comeback victory against Seneca.

Despite falling a set behind on two different occasions Tuesday night, Bangor avoided a costly loss in the race for the Scenic Bluffs title thanks to a five-set win over Seneca.

The Cardinals (7-1 overall, 7-1 Scenic Bluffs) overcame a pair of one-set deficits to defeat Seneca 24-26, 25-11, 17-25, 25-17, 15-10 and get back on track following their first loss of the season to Cashton last week.

Bangor junior outside hitter Madisyn Herman led her team with 17 kills, sophomore outside hitter/middle hitter Joeryn Freit fired in 15 kills, senior libero Megan Miedema recorded 41 digs and senior setter McKenna Riley contributed 24 assists.

The Cardinals will look to improve to 8-1 when they play at Necedah Thursday, March 25 at 7:30 p.m. Bangor claimed a 3-0 win against their Cardinal counterparts in early March.

SBC Notes

Wonewoc-Center forced a season series split with New Lisbon after notching a 3-1 win Tuesday.

SBC Scoreboard

Bangor 3 Seneca 2

Cashton 3 Brookwood 0

Royall 3 Necedah 0

Wonewoc-Center 3 New Lisbon 1