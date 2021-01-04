Cashton set for true home opener, will face Riverdale

With Week 1 of the spring alternate football season in the books, teams are now ready to move ahead with a slightly shortened week as we move into Easter weekend.

Cashton and Riverdale are set to square off with an early-afternoon kickoff Thursday in a matchup of two teams coming off of opening-week wins. Later in the evening, Brookwood will face Wauzeka-Steuben/Seneca in a meeting of teams who suffered Week 1 losses, albeit to much different degrees.

Bangor was set to take on Necedah at the Woodside Sports Complex in Mauston Thursday. However, it was announced earlier in the week that Necedah would have to forfeit the game.

Cashton vs. Riverdale

The Eagles (1-0 overall, 1-0 Scenic Bluffs) opened up their season with a win over Brookwood, though they certainly didn’t earn many style points while doing so.

Cashton rode a first-quarter touchdown to a 7-6 victory in a defensive slugfest with the Falcons in a game where, as the score suggests, offense was at a premium. The Eagles mostly kept to the ground game against Brookwood, picking up 71 yards on 25 carries for an average of just 2.84 yards per carry.

Sophomore running back Colin O’Neil led the rushing attack with 77 yards on 18 attempts. As a team, they completed 6 of 7 pass attempts for 73 yards. That included junior quarterback Alec Wall going 4 of 5 for 71 yards and connecting with junior wide receiver Lincoln Klinge on a 40-yard touchdown pass on what would be a rare big chunk play on offense for either team.

The bright side for Cashton was a stout defensive effort that held the Brookwood offense to 129 yards on 45 rushing attempts and 68 yards through the air. The Eagles surrendered just one touchdown and will hope to continue their success against a Riverdale offense that found the end zone three times in their Week 1 win.

The Chieftains (1-0, 1-0) tallied a 22-8 victory over New Lisbon to open their season last week.

Junior running back Cullen Kuester got Riverdale on the board with a five-yard touchdown run in the first quarter for an early 6-0 lead. New Lisbon took an 8-6 lead into halftime after sophomore quarterback Ashton Pfaff found Jonny Olson for a 16-yard touchdown and then connected with Nikita Shankle on the two-point conversion.

In the third quarter, Riverdale went back in front when junior quarterback Dylan Kagel found senior tight end Hayden Conner for an 18-yard touchdown pass. Later in the quarter, Conner scored a 10-yard touchdown to bring the game to the final score.

The Eagles will host the Chieftains Thursday, April 1 at noon in Cashton.

Falcons aiming to claim first win at S/WS

Both Brookwood and Wauzeka-Steuben/Seneca endured offensive issues on their way to losses last week. However, the final margins in each team’s respective games differed greatly.

The Falcons wound up on the wrong end of a 7-6 defensive rock fight with Cashton to open their season. After surrendering a touchdown on the Eagles’ first drive of the game on a 40-yard touchdown pass, Brookwood’s defense tightened up and pitched a shutout the rest of the way.

The offense finally did get into the end zone on a Kaden Brandau touchdown run in the fourth quarter but could not convert a two-point conversion that would have given them the lead.

Brookwood did most of its work on the ground on offense with limited success. The Falcons went for 129 yards on 45 attempts on the ground while passing for another 68 yards. It was a running-by-committee effort with four different players going for at least 31 yards while no one eclipsed 35 yards.

Meanwhile, Wauzeka-Steuben/Seneca (0-1, 0-1) could get absolutely nothing going in a 47-0 blowout loss to Bangor.

The Cardinals scored at least one touchdown in every quarter on their way to the shutout victory. They piled up 251 yards on the ground on 51 rushes while throwing for another 71 yards through the air. But as impressive as the offensive showing was for Bangor, the defense was even better.

Wauzeka-Steuben/Seneca mustered up a paltry seven total yards on the ground on 28 rushes to go along with 22 yards through the air. No player finished with double-digit yards rushing and they did not come particularly close to sniffing the end zone at any point.

Both teams will hope to find much more offensive success and one will improve to .500 on the season when they square off Thursday, April 1 at 7 p.m. at Wauzeka-Steuben High School in Wauzeka.