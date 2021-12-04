Cashton VB wins regional title

In a pivotal set during a regional final against your archrival, the last thing a coach wants to do is make an avoidable mistake that costs their team a point and gives the opponent a reprieve.

That’s exactly what happened to first-year Cashton head coach Luke Lukaszewski Saturday against Bangor. But instead of it becoming a turning point in the match, it was a moment where his team lifted him up and saved him from every coach’s worst nightmare.

The second-seeded Eagles (12-4) secured the program’s first regional championship since 2015 and punched their ticket to sectionals by defeating No. 1 seed Bangor (10-5) 25-23, 17-25, 25-17, 25-23 in a Division 2 regional final Saturday, April 10 at Bangor High School.

Cashton had swept No. 3 seed Brookwood in the regional semifinals earlier in the semifinals to set up a regional final clash with its top rival. Though the Cardinals earned the No. 1 seed and a bye, the Eagles owned a regular-season sweep over them, including a five-set win last month and a sweep just two days prior to regionals.

After winning two of the first three sets of the regional final, Cashton seized a 7-1 advantage to open the fourth and had just appeared to take an 11-6 lead when the officials got together and determined that the Eagles made a lineup error.

Instead of 11-6, Cashton now led 10-7 and the Cardinals were back on serve. Bangor took advantage of the mistake and eventually grabbed a 12-11 advantage. While it looked like the error could cause a pivotal momentum swing, it would be just a temporary setback. The Eagles got back on track and the set turned into a tightly contested back-and-forth battle the rest of the way.

After a 21-21 tie, Bangor took the next two points for a 23-21 lead and looked like it could

looked like it could be on the cusp of forcing a decisive fifth set. Cashton had other plans, however, winning the next four points and capping the match with a kill from senior middle hitter Adelynn Hyatt to secure the regional title.

“I couldn’t be prouder of the team I have this year,” Lukaszewski said. “With what we had to overcome just in this match with me screwing up the lineup in game four. I just looked at them and said ‘this is on me, go out there and pick me up.’ I’m not sure what clicked, but they did it.”

The first set was a tight one almost the whole way. The two teams traded leads with the Cardinals ahead 18-15 at one point before the Eagles reeled off seven straight points for a 22-18 advantage. Bangor got the deficit down to 24-24, but Cashton closed out the final point for the 1-0 set lead.

Though the Eagles led early in the second, the Cardinals regrouped, took the lead and then created some separation to win the set fairly comfortably. The third set was pretty much a reversal of the second: Bangor led early before Cashton seized the advantage and created enough separation to win relatively comfortably.

The Eagles then, of course, eked out another close set in the fourth to punch their ticket to sectionals.

Adelynn Hyatt and sophomore outside hitter Braylee Hyatt each fired in 10 kills for Cashton. As for the Cardinals, junior outside hitter Madisyn Herman led the team with 15 kills and four aces, senior setter McKenna Riley notched 15 assists and senior libero Megan Miedema finished with 29 digs.

The loss was Bangor’s fourth in its last five matches since a 9-1 start to the season. During that the stretch, the only win came against a winless Brookwood squad. And of the Cardinals’ five losses on the season, three of them came against Cashton.

Following a straight-set loss to the Eagles to close out the regular season Thursday, the Bangor players called a meeting with head coach Brent Brigson the following day at practice to try and iron out some issues.

According to Brigson, he had tried to institute some tweaks during the season in the hope of continuing to improve in a tough Scenic Bluffs Conference. Instead, the Cardinals limped to the finish line of the regular season and the players asked him at the meeting to return to the more basic 6-2 formation they’d been running at the beginning of the season.

The result was a more inspired Bangor performance Saturday than they’d had in recent matches, even if it didn’t yield a victory and a regional title.

“I showed up to practice yesterday and the players called a meeting and invited me in. There were about 10 things I wanted to go over and they covered about nine of them. Our senior leaders McKenna (Riley) and Haley (Jones) and Meg (Miedema) were fantastic with the things they needed from me and from each other,” Brigson said. “Then they showed up today and played with enough energy to win. We played winning volleyball; we just didn’t win. We got beat by a better team today.”

SECTIONALS

For Cashton, this means a berth in the Division 2 sectionals in this spring alternate season. The Eagles were given the No. 3 seed in their four-team sectional, which they share with No. 1 seed Royall, No. 2 seed Riverdale and No. 4 seed Belleville.

Both sectional semifinal matches will be played Tuesday, April 13 at 4 p.m. Cashton and Riverdale will square off at La Crosse Central High School while Royall and Belleville play at La Crosse Logan High School. The winners will meet in the sectional final at La Crosse Central at 7 p.m. that same night for a spot in the state tournament.

Cashton 3, Brookwood 0

In the first match of the afternoon in the Division 2 regional featuring Bangor, Brookwood and Cashton, it was the Eagles who picked up a win in straight-set fashion.

No. 2 seed Cashton flew out of the gates and controlled the match start to finish to sweep No. 3 seed Brookwood (0-16) 25-4, 25-15, 25-18 Saturday, April 10 in Bangor.

Cashton head coach Luke Lukaszewski stressed to his team not to overlook the Falcons just because of their record and they seemed to get the message, storming out to a 21-0 lead in the first set.

“We needed to establish a rhythm for ourselves and just play our game,” Lukaszewski said. “I think it can always be easy to look past lower seeds and that’s one message I wanted to make sure got sent yesterday and today: that we need to stick to our gameplan and not to play to anyone else’s game.”

For her part, Brookwood head coach Dawn Waddell was quick to shoulder the blame for her team’s first-set issues, noting that she had tried to throw a different look at Cashton in terms of formation and it wound up backfiring.

However, despite the lopsided first set, the Falcons played much better the following two sets. Trailing 24-14 in the third and facing a slew of match points, Brookwood rattled off four straight points with some of its best play all afternoon before ultimately surrendering the final point.

It capped off a difficult season for the Falcons, whose youth and inexperience combined with a small roster of 16 players in the program meant that some players were thrust into bigger roles than they would have been otherwise.

However, Waddell is hopeful that it can be used as a learning experience that is beneficial to the program in the long haul.

“We built a lot this season, trying to be ready for another season,” Waddell said. “We’re going to miss our seniors, but we’ve got a lot of girls we put at a level that maybe they weren’t quite ready for, but they really tried to meet that challenge as much as they could.”