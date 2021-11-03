Holmen/Bangor girls capture second at state bowling

Bonus bowling.

That’s what coach Chaz Callan and the Holmen/Bangor girls bowling team call their time on the lanes once they advance past the qualifying round of larger tournaments.

Last weekend, Callan and company did plenty of bonus bowing at the Wisconsin High School Bowling Club state championships in Ashwaubenon, Wis. The team advanced from the qualifying round to the semifinal round on Saturday, March 6 and then bowled in Sunday’s state championship, finishing second overall.

The Holmen/Bangor team, which has only been around a few short seasons, made it to state after winning their conference championship this winter. The H/B co-op held off teams like Tomah and the Onalaska/Logan/La Crescent co-op, finishing 9-1 in league play.

Consists of Molly Bachman, Anna Callan, Joeryn Freit, Kaitlin Herman, Haley Jones, Lauren Kademas, and Hope Minett.

At state, the H/B girls opened with state tournament with a strong first game. They scored a 222, which was tops among the 15 qualifiers. They held the top spot in their second game by scoring a 233. The team cooled off a bit the next few rounds, but finished the qualifying portion of the tournament with a score of 2785, which was good enough for third place and good enough to push them into the semifinals.

The Sheboygan North and South/Sheboygan Falls/Oostburg co-op finished in first place after the opening round with a score of 2887 while perennial power, Sun Prairie was second with a score of 2799.

Holmen/Bangor wasn’t deterred.

The girls faced off with Menomonee Falls in their opening match of the semifinal round and dispatched their competition in both games, outscoring their opponents 174-163 in game one and 188-173 in game two for a match score of 362-336.

Sun Prairie was hopeful for a finals berth, but the hot-rolling H/B team didn’t take long to take hope away.

H/B jumped out to a strong start with four-straight strikes in frames three through six which seemed to fell the dreams of Sun Prairie’s team. Sun Prairie left pins standing in each of the first four frames and couldn’t overcome H/B’s string of strikes, losing 202-192 in the first game.

H/B poured it on in the second game, winning 214-137 to take the match 416-329.

The state finals awaited.

Sunday’s state final didn’t go quite as smoothly for the Holmen/Bangor co-op. The team struggled to find its rhythm in the opening game, only tallying two strikes in the contest. Their opponent, the Sheboygan co-op, took advantage by ending the game with five-straight strikes and rolled to a 189-165 win. H/B righted the ship in the second game and won 212-201, but Sheboygan did enough to keep their overall lead intact, winning 390-377.

The Sheboygan co-op claimed first place, while the Holmen/Bangor squad took second at state.

Coach Chaz Callan praised his team on their performances throughout the weekend. He said he could tell there were some jitters early on, but those seemed to disappear as the team hit a few marks in the opening rounds.

“Team bowling has always been the best part of bowling,” said Callan. “These girls poured their hearts out into what they did.”

Callan said that he and assistant coach Holly Jenks worked hard to motivate and provide mental and emotional support for the girls as they fought through highs and lows during the state tournament. Callan also said that his hardest job was trying to find ways to get everyone worked in throughout the weekend.

“How do I take someone out when they’re bowling well? I can’t change the chemistry.”

Callan did find ways to work each of the team’s seven members into the starting rotation, however and the roster solutions worked as the team finished with a program-best runner-up trophy.

Callan admitted that it was nice to have his entire team available for state this year. He said that in years past, he’d lose a couple of team members due to the WIAA girls state basketball tournament series, so the team would get to a certain point, but wouldn’t have enough firepower to make a push for the semifinal round at state.

“It was awesome,” said Callan about the team’s finish. “The girls are the ones doing the work on the lanes, and they did a phenomenal job.”

Bangor boys just miss out on semifinal round

The Bangor boys bowling team just missed out on advancing to Saturday’s evening semifinal session on March 6.

The team, which consists of Sam Wittmershaus, Landen Freismuth, Nick Brownell, Tanner Austin, Joey Anderson and is coached by Darin Jenks, finished sixth in the qualifying round with a score of 2712.

Marinette topped Bangor by just 17 points with a score of 2729.

Bangor’s best game garnered a score of 219 in the third round of play in the qualifying round. Bangor also scored a 202 just two games later, but couldn’t crack the 200 mark at any other point.

Clinton won the qualifying round with a score of 2892 and won the state title after defeating Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah 348-323.