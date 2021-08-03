'I just wanted the kids to take spring sports seriously'

With the weather outside turning more spring-like each day, it’s easy to start daydreaming about afternoon and evenings on the baseball diamond.

However, for one longtime head baseball coach, the spring daydreams are a little different this year.

For the past 16 seasons, Paul Olbert has been a mainstay on local diamonds as the head coach of the Brookwood baseball team. Olbert, however, decided it was time to retire from coaching and won’t return to helm the Falcons for another season.

Olbert says that it’s something he’s been thinking about for some time, and with the loss of last year’s season and the struggles facing this year’s campaign, the timing just seemed right.

Olbert admits he was disappointed in the cancelation of the season last year as he was eager to work with his seniors and push Brookwood towards the top of the Scenic Bluffs Conference once again.

“I wanted to coach last year’s group of seniors,” said Olbert. “I wanted to go out on a high note with those kids.”

Olbert said that the loss of the season last year and the restructuring of the season this year to accommodate the alternative fall sports season were two big reasons why the timing seemed right.

This year’s baseball season is set to start April 19 with games happening as early as April 27. The Scenic Bluffs Conference, which opted to play football in the alternative fall season this spring, is currently scheduled to play two football games after April 27 meaning that kids and coaches will have to figure out a practice and game plan to best utilize the time that the sports overlap.

Olbert said that preparing kids for the baseball season this year would prove extremely difficult and may have more of an intramural feel to it as multi-sports players will try to find ways to juggle their time between football and baseball. He didn’t think it was fair to the football program to ask kids to divide their time between the two.

However, Olbert feels the program is in good hands. Longtime assistant, John Hansen, will take over the program starting this spring.

BUILDING THE BRAND

When Olbert took over in the spring of 2004, Brookwood baseball was one of those teams that opponents could count on as an easy win. It didn’t take long before that attitude changed towards the Falcons.

Through 16 seasons with the Falcons, Olbert was 212-139. In the Scenic Bluffs Conference, he was 143-81 and helped guide the program to its first conference championship in 2014 and won another in 2016. Under Olbert, Brookwood managed to win the program’s first regional title in 2006, and then made return trips to sectionals in both 2010 and 2015. Brookwood played for a chance at state in both 2010 and 2015, but fell to Southwestern and Ithaca, respectively.

“I think part of it was that I wanted the kids to take spring sports seriously,” said Olbert.

Olbert said he wanted to teach the game of baseball, and at the time he took over, Brookwood had a number of players that were eager to learn the sport.

“I think the kids wanted to be coached,” Olbert said.

He reflected on a trip the team took to play Prairie Farm at the Metrodome in Minneapolis in 2005. Olbert said it was a great way for his young team to see that baseball could be more than just a filler sport done in the spring between days of rain and snow. He recalled the nervousness of his team as they dressed in the Vikings’ locker room and played on the field after the Twins finished their own game that day.

Early moments like that helped to raise the expectations of what baseball could be.

Things took off in his second year - 2005 - with an influx of talented players that included freshmen Marcus Buchholz and Jordan Murray. Brookwood advanced to a regional final that season where they lost to then-perennial power, Royall. Royall claimed the 6-3 win, but the next year the Brookwood took advantage of the WIAA’s expansion to four divisions and won its first-ever regional title with a 10-5 win over Hillsboro.

Brookwood returned to sectionals in 2010 and made its first-ever sectional finals appearance.

Just four years later the team finally managed to claim its first SBC title after knocking on the door for the five years prior.

“We were always consistent,” said Olbert. “We were always going to be a tough out.”

Though Brookwood only won two league titles in Olbert’s time in charge of baseball, the Falcons were consistently in the hunt for the SBC crown throughout the past decade.

However, the winning seems secondary to the things Olbert says he’ll miss most. He says that being outside in the spring is one big change he’ll have to come to terms with, but more importantly, he says he’ll miss just being around the kids on a daily basis and to see them happy after they found ways to win.

Olbert said he wanted to thank Lori Brueggen and the Village of Wilton for helping to maintain and upgrade the ballpark. He also wanted to thank the hundreds of players he coached throughout the years.

“I enjoyed trying to teach the game. I wanted to instill knowledge and respect regarding the sport, and I hoped that my will to win was contagious.”

