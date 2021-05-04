Kent powers Spartans to win
Mon, 04/05/2021 - 11:15am admin1
Coming off an offensive, overtime thriller loss to G-E-T last Friday, the Sparta football team looked to get their first win against a traditional conference rival, La Crosse Logan.
Coming off an offensive, overtime thriller loss to G-E-T last Friday, the Sparta football team looked to get their first win against a traditional conference rival, La Crosse Logan.
1302 River Rd.
P.O. Box 252
Sparta, WI 54656-0252
Office Number: (608) 269-3186
Fax Number: (608) 269-6876
Email: news@monroecountyherald.com