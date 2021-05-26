Late Strike Spartans

After a tough second loss to a really good Holmen team on Thursday, May 20, the Spartans looked to get back on track as they welcomed West Salem to their home field this past Saturday.

The game did not disappoint. The Spartans founds themselves in the winner’s circle after some late game heroics by JD Olson which set up a 3-2 win over a strong West Salem team.

The first score of the game came in the top of the second when West Salem’s Kellen Wright grounded out to second baseman Tye Klass but was able to score teammate Gavin Hoist giving the Panthers an early 1-0 lead.

The Panthers, which had won on back-to-back walk-offs the two previous games against Westby and Viroqua, came into Saturday’s game as the top team in the Coulee Conference.

Sparta wasn’t deterred, however, and answered with 2-runs in the bottom of the third inning. Tye Klass began the Spartan scoring with a single that drove in Brett Stuessel. The next batter, Hayden Brueggeman, singled to left field bringing in Klass and giving the Spartans a 2-1 lead after three innings of play.

West Salem quickly responded with one run top of the fourth. West Salem’s Sam Schmidt flew out to deep center field allowing CJ McConkey to tag up and score to tie the game.

The game remained deadlocked at 2 runs apiece until the bottom of the sixth inning.

The Spartan offense flew out twice before first baseman, Colby Barry, came to the plate. Barry reached base after getting walked which brought up catcher JD Olson.

BAM! Olson smacked a triple to deep center field scoring Barry and the Spartans took a 3-2 lead heading into the top of the seventh.

Winning pitcher Brett Stuessel needed to face just four batters in the top half of the frame. Stuessel struck out the first two, walked his pitching counterpart, Chris Calico, then forced the final out via a groundout to secure the 3-2 win for the Spartans.

The story of the game was JD Olson with the go-ahead triple to bring in the winning run, but the Spartans couldn’t have done with without the performance by their ace Brett Stuessel. Stuessel pitched all seven innings, allowing 2 runs with only 1 being earned and striking out a whopping 15 batters faced.

The Spartan offense was quiet, but not nonexistent. Hayden Brueggeman finished 2-3 with a double, single and an RBI.

Nick Kent, Klass and Stuessel also had singles in the game.

Kent, Klass and Stuessel each had a stolen base in the contest.

Holmen 8 Sparta 1

Sparta welcomed Holmen to their home field this past Thursday in the teams’ second meeting of the season. Holmen beat Sparta earlier in the season by a score of 9-1. Thursday, Sparta was hoping for a turnaround against the Vikings but ultimately saw themselves on the wrong side of the scoreboard losing to Holmen for the second time this season 8-1.

Hayden Brueggeman was the starting pitcher for the Spartans. He pitched four innings, gave up 6 runs and the biggest story line of the game was Brueggeman walking 7 batters. Brueggeman seemed to not have much control with his pitches and found himself behind in the count a lot. The Spartans walked 10 total batters in the game.

Scoring for the Vikings began in the top of the second when Evan Kline grounded into a fielder’s choice allowing his teammate Evan Jamesson to score on the play. The Vikings brought in one more run in the inning on a wild pitch that brought in Hayden Goodell. The Vikings didn’t look back after their two-run inning.

The only run for the Spartans came in the bottom of the fourth when Tye Klass singled to right field and was able to bring in his teammate Chris Jacobs to home.

Sparta finished the game with just two hits and struck out at the plate 11 times. Holmen’s starting pitcher Troy Knutson threw a specatuclar game finishing with 1 earned run, 10 strikeouts and 2 walks.

Up Next

The Spartans will host Aquinas Monday afternoon as MVC play continues.