FOR THE LEAD

The Mississippi Valley Conference boys varsity golf teams packed their golf bags and took their talents to Tomah to play at Hiawatha Golf Club on Monday.

After the round of 18 was over, Tomah took the number one spot in the meet finishing with 306 team points. Onalaska finished in 2nd with 309 points, Holmen finished 3rd with 328 points, Sparta finished 4th with 370 points and La Crosse Central/Logan finished 5th with 426 points.

Tomah saw all five of their golfers finish in the top 10 of all golfers in the meet.

"We always look forward to our home meet. Our course is a way away from the other conference courses, so I would say it does not get played as much as some of the others that are really close to our conference teams," said head coach Randy Neumann. "It was a great team win for us and 306 is a great score. Having Hunter Neumann win medalist honors was a bonus."

The first-place finisher was Tomah’s Hunter Neumann who shot a 73, one stroke over par to finish his night.

Trailing Neumann for second place overall was Onalaska’s Max Breiling and Ethan Kramer. The two tied for second with 75s.

Tomah’s Jack Christen finished tied for the fourth best score with Holmen’s Sam Evenson as both shot a 76. Boone Mathison finished his round with a 77, giving him the 6th best score.

Finally, Kade and Kale Gnewikow finished their rounds placed in the top 10. Kade finished with an 80 for 8th place and Kale finished with an 81 to end his night.

SPARTA

Sparta finished fourth in the meet. They didn’t have a player crack the top 10. Here is how the Sparta team finished in Mondays match: Ty Lietzau 87, 14th place, Brock Connelly 87, 14th place, Colston Flock 98, 19th place, Cavy Doherty 98, 19th place.

MVC STANDINGS

Tomah sits at number one in the MVC conference standings with 43 total points. Holmen trails with 40, Onalaska right behind Holmen with 37 points, Sparta lagging behind with 22 points, La Crosse Central/Logan trailing Sparta with 14 points and Aquinas occupies last place with 8 points. The next conference meet for the Boys will be this Thursday at Onalaska Coulee Golf Bowl.