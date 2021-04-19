NOWHERE TO RUN

In a normal season, Friday’s match with Holmen would have been a high caliber, conference rivalry game for Sparta. However, as none of the games this spring count towards a conference championship, this year’s matchup becomes just another mundane note in the series between the Spartans and Vikings.

This past Friday under the light the Spartans looked to return to their winning ways as they faced off against in-conference rival. The Sparta unfortunately fell behind early and couldn’t seem to get things going their way as they took their second loss in a row in a 41-21 loss at Holmen.

Sparta’s scoring began not on the offensive end, but from the Spartan special teams. Corbin Hauser returned the kick after Holmen’s first touchdown - an 18-yard run by Luke LeClaire - early in the first quarter. Hauser ran the kickoff back 91 yards to put the Spartans on the board. This was Hauser’s third kick return touchdown for the season.

Holmen wasn’t phased.

Brecken Turner scored for the Vikings on a 14-yard run to retake the lead around the five minute mark.

Kicker Spencer Malone, who went 5-5 in PATs, added a pair of field goals in the second quarter as well.

Sam Barnett scored once in the second and third quarters each and Nathan Nevala added the final strike in the fourth quarter on an 8-yard run.

The Spartans didn’t see another score until they faced a 34-7 deficit.

Just inside of the five minute mark in the fourth quarter, running back Carson Kelsey received a hand off from quarterback Brett Stuessel and ran the ball into the end for 23 yards. Kelsey scored again just before time expired on a 35-yard run.

Chris Jacobs went 3-3 in point-after-touchdown tries Friday night.

The Spartans were only able to gain just 211 total yards on offense.

Carson finished his night with as Sparta’s leading rusher with 76 rushing yards and 2 touchdowns on just 5 rushing attempts. Brett Stuessel ran for 53 yards and Nick Kent was held to just 21 yards on 11 tries. Hauser was contained in the backfield, rushing for -15 yards on two tries.

Brett Stuessel for the second game in a row was held to just 7 pass attempts, completing 2 passes and finishing his night with 52 passing yards. Both passes were caught by wide receiver Matt Biever.

Defensively, the Spartans have seen better days. In their three losses this season, they have given up just over 1200 total yards to their opponents - over 400 of those yards came in Friday’s loss.

Holmen had themselves a game against the Spartans’ defense. They managed to rack up 401 total yards on the Spartans. This was the Spartans’

third game this season giving up 400+ total yards to the opposing offense.

Brecken Turner ended with 105 yards and a score on 22 carries. Luke LeClaire ended with 102 yards and one touchdown on 11 attempts.

One bright spot was an interception by Sparta’s Abe Eide early in the third quarter. The high was short lived as Sparta followed the interception by turning the ball back over to Holmen.

Head coach Adam Dow knows that his defense is capable of more, but expressed concern regarding a team-first mentality on that side of the ball.

“When you play a really good offense like Holmen’s, you tend to free lance and try ot make every play yourself.”

Dow continued, “You need all 11 guys doing their responsibilities and if one guy fails at doing that, they have a big play. You have to trust your responsibilities and trust all the guys around you.”

Offensively, the woes continued for Sparta. The rushing game, which has shown signs of brilliance, was quieted by both Eau Claire Memorial and Holmen these past two weeks.

“We have to become multi-dimensional and get the pass game going. The theme the past two games for our opponents has been stopping out run,” said Dow.

“We need to have more passes down field to keep defenses honest. We will intergrate some more play action plays with our running formations. We will start with the short pass plays to get the confidence of our quarterback up then start to take those shot down field.”

The Spartans have seen success earlier this season against Logan when they won in shutout fashion 35-0. Coach Adam Dow is not backing down from any challenge even in this spring season. The Spartans look to end their game losing streak as Superior will come marching into their home field this upcoming Friday.