Offensive explosion leads Sparta football to win

In the last game of the “unnatural” spring football season and for the seniors on the Sparta football their last game in the Sparta Spartan uniform, it was a fun one to say the least.

The Spartans ended their spring season with a beat down of Eau Claire North holding a 52-28 advantage when the clock struck zero at the end of the forth quarter.

Nick Kent broke off a 77-yard run to start the scoring tirade for Sparta. Brett Stuessel ran in the two-point conversion to give the visitors an early 8-0 lead.

Matt Biever pulled in a 9-yard pass from Stuessel as Sparta moved to a 14-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Abe Eide returned a kickoff 82 yards for a score in second quarter and Stuessel ran for another TD.

Chris Jacobs kicked a 31-yard field goal before halftime to set Sparta up with a 31-14 advantage.

Corbin Hauser scored on a kick return in the third quarter. Kent went on another run - this time a 26-yarder for another third quarter score and Stuessel punched the final Spartan touchdown in on a 1-yard dive in the fourth quarter.

Jacobs went 5-5 in point-after kicks.

The bread and butter of the Spartan offense - the run game - shined in their game against the Huskies in the victory. The Spartan run game notched in 304 yards of the offense’s 400 total yards.

Junior running back Nick Kent led the way for the Spartan rushing attack, finishing his night with 12 carries, 170 yards and 2 rushing touchdowns. He started the Spartan scoring attack with a 77-yard touchdown run and from there on out, the Spartans held the lead for the rest of the game.

The rushing game was able to succeed due to the dominant play of the offensive line.

Sparta football head coach Adam Dow only had high praises for his offensive line, “the line a great job being physical upfront and opening holes for our athletes.”

Quarterback Brett Stuessel also had a solid game for the Spartans. He finished his night completing 5 passes on 6 attempts for 96 passing yards and 1 passing touchdown and had a perfect passer rating of 158.3. He also did some damage with his legs with 8 rushing attempts that covered, 65 rushing yards, and 2 rushing touchdowns.

The biggest storyline of the game was Sparta’s special teams unit. The kickoff return unit returned 2 kickoffs for touchdowns. The first kickoff return for a touchdown was by senior Abe Eide which came in response to North’s first touchdown. The second coming from senior Corbin Hauser who finished his season with 3 kickoff returns for touchdowns.

The Spartans set a single season record with 5 kickoff returns for touchdowns. This is coming in a shortened spring football season. Head coach Adam Dow said this about his special teams play this past Friday, “One of the old sayings in football is “you always got to answer a score with a score” and we did that twice in this game. They are big momentum changers. They score, they kickoff and we score on the kickoff. It is things like that that allow the momentum to stay in our hands”

To end the season with a win was a win in and of itself. It gives the seniors a memory that will last their lifetime. The Spartans ended the season with a 2-4 record and look to the future as summer workouts loom near and their 2021 fall season begins in just a few months.