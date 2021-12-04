Old Abes Quell Spartans' Momentum

The Spartan defense didn’t have an answer for the Eau Claire Memorial offense in the second half this past Friday. The Spartans were taken down by Memorial 38-14.

The Spartans were held scoreless going into the second quarter, but found a way to cut an early deficit with an aerial scoring strike. Their first score came off a Brett Stuessel to Matt Biever 27 yard touchdown completion.

The offense remained quiet the rest of the night, however. The next score for the Spartans came in the fourth quarter on a Carson Kelsey 81 yard kick off return for a touchdown.

Memorial offensively, had a balanced attack all game. They beat the Spartans both through the air and on the ground.

The Spartan defense gave up 425 yards of total offense, 200 rushing yard and 225 passing yards. Memorial QB Brice Wingad finished the game with 225 passing yards, 2 touchdowns and 11 completions with 16 attempts. Memorial’s leading rusher Reese Woerner finished his night with 28 rushing attempts, 153 rushing yards and 3 touchdowns.

Brett Stuessel finished his night 6-21, with 97 passing yards and 1 touchdown. The Spartans leading receiver was Matt Biever who caught 2 passes for 45 yard and a score.

Sparta only managed to gain 86 yards on the ground. Their leading rusher for the game was Nick Kent who finished the night with 14 rushing attempts, 36 rushing yards and no scores. The Spartans offense ended the night with just 183 total yards.

Head coach Adam Dow said his team has some cleaning up to do on the defensive side of the ball - especially after a dominating shutout win against Logan last week. The defense will need to bounce back as the team will be on the road next week facing off against Holmen this Friday.

MVC SCOREBOARD

Menasha 35 Holmen 14

La Crosse Central 42 Superior 14

Eau Claire Memorial 38 Sparta 14

La Crosse Logan 26 Eau Claire North 0