Rise and Shine

The expectation is that upperclassmen will be able to step up when their number is called.

For Sparta senior Pat Frisk, that time came last Wednesday in the Division 2 baseball regional championship at West Salem.

Frisk knew he’d have to take the mound against the Coulee Conference co-champion Panthers as starting pitcher Tye Klass closed in on his 100 pitch limit in the bottom of the sixth inning. The moment was big as Sparta had just strung together a six-run sixth inning, giving them a 9-5 advantage over their hosts. The situation became tense as West Salem put two runners on with just one out when Klass was forced to exit.

The senior hurler took the mound with runners on the corners and went to work.

His first pitch - a strike - set the tone for what was to come.

West Salem advanced its runner at first on the same pitch, meaning that the Panthers had two runners in scoring position.

Three pitches later, one run scored on a Brett McConkey fly out to center.

Still, Frisk didn’t waver.

He finished the frame with a strikeout against Zach Hutchinson and retreated to the dugout and waited his turn for the seventh inning.

When the senior returned to the mound, he was efficient in his work.

The first pitch of the final inning turned into a ground out.

Frisk then went up 0-2 against Carson Koepnick before striking out the sophomore on a 1-2 count.

Just a single out separated Sparta from an extension to the postseason as CJ McConkey stepped to the plate. Again, in efficient fashion, Frisk was able to get his opponent to bite on a pitch - this time resulting in a frozen rope up over the head of second baseman, Brett Stuessel. The athletic infielder made a leaping grab, however, and robbed the hitter of a positive stat and the Panthers of a comeback.

The celebration went off immediately after and the rest was history.

“My mindset the whole time was to trust them in the field,” said Frisk. “I had two strikeouts out of so many batters, it was really just the field that helped me. That’s what helped us win.”

“Hayden (Brueggeman) told me before the last batter, ‘we’ve got two outs, trust us, we can get it’ and that’s what went through my mind for that last at-bat.”

Frisk put aside the memory of his last appearance which came a week earlier in the Spartans’ regular season finale at La Crosse Logan. Frisk took the loss as Sparta fell 12-1 in five innings after giving up 8 hits and allowing 7 earned runs in just three innings of work.

He did, however, draw some inspiration from a one-hitter he pitched against Royall at the Mauston triangular. Frisk credited the field for keeping Royall quiet through six and two-thirds innings of work, but a single by the ninth batter in the lineup broke up the no-hitter.

On Wednesday, you could tell there was some anxiety when Frisk had to come in while the Spartans were in a tight spot. . After all, junior Tye Klass had struck out 7 batters in five and a third innings of work and had only allowed 3 earned runs. With West Salem threatening with two runners on, the Spartan faithful were on edge.

A calm and cool Frisk just went to work, however.

"It was significant to keep (Klass) in. I wanted him to try to finish as much as he could of that game,” said head coach Bob Stuessel.

“With Pat coming in without a lot of experience on the mound in a situation like this - to do what he did - striking out guys and making the pitches he made, was unbelievable. That’s what you call a senior stepping up.”

Frisk’s unflappable trust in his defense worked, though. The field came up with three outs in the five batters Frisk faced, including the game-winning aerial grab by Stuessel at second that wrapped up a historic win for the Spartans.

For that catch, Frisk had a front row seat.

“I got around, I looked at it and thought that’s right over him (Stuessel). All I could see is Brett’s the glove come down. Then he started screaming and I started screaming. It honestly feels amazing.”