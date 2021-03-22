Signs of Life

Cashton wins five-set thriller over Bangor to throw wrench in Scenic Bluffs title race

After Bangor’s 6-0 start to the volleyball season, a wrench has been tossed in the race for the Scenic Bluffs title.

Cashton outlasted the Cardinals in a thrilling five-set affair to hand them their first loss and shake things up toward the top of the conference standings. With the win, the Eagles moved to 5-2 and one game back of Bangor. With Royall sweeping Seneca, the Panthers moved into a tie with the Cardinals atop the standings at 6-1.

Cashton 3, Bangor 2

It took every drop of resilience head coach Luke Lukaszewski’s team has to pull it off, but the Cashton Eagles survived a five-set thriller to pull off a monumental road win for the program.

Cashton (5-2 overall, 5-2 Scenic Bluffs) outlasted the rival Cardinals (6-1, 6-1) 25-23, 22-25, 22-25, 25-21, 15-13 in a tight five sets Thursday, March 18 in Bangor. As the final score line would suggest, it was a close one throughout that came down to the wire.

The Eagles eked out a 25-23 win in the first set and raced out to a 19-13 lead in the second, but the Cardinals won 12 of the final 15 points to win the set 25-22 and level the match at a set apiece.

Bangor seized an 18-11 lead in the third set and, despite a rally from Cashton, held on for a 25-22 win to move just one set away from victory. But the Eagles refused to go down quietly.

Cashton’s Adelynn Hyatt tallied 8 of her game-high 19 kills in the fourth set as the Eagles roared back to life. The visitors went on to collect a 25-21 win in the fourth to bring about an all-deciding fifth set.

After the Cardinals won the first three points, the Eagles ripped off a 12-2 run to take a 12-5 lead and move just three points from the comeback win. However, Bangor responded with an 8-1 run of its own to knot the score at score at 13-13.

Following a Cardinals violation, Cashton got back on track and won the final point to clinch the fifth set 15-13 and put cherry on top of an incredible come-from-behind victory.

Cashton senior middle hitter Adelynn Hyatt led the way with 19 kills, 11 digs and three aces. Hyatt also finished with 9 total blocks, 5 of which were solo blocks.

Sophomore outside hitter Braylee Hyatt had 7 kills, 28 digs and 21 assists, senior outside hitter Karolyn Kirking added 17 digs and sophomore setter Ella Brueggen finished with 8 digs and 8 assists for the Eagles.

As a team, Cashton ended with 15 serving aces in the match, led by Brueggen with 5.

Bangor junior outside hitter Madisyn Herman posted a team-high 13 kills and notched 7 blocks.

Senior libero Megan Miedema had 37 digs and junior setter Aliyah Langrehr and senior setter McKenna Riley added 19 and 15 assists, respectively.

Both teams begin the second round of league action Tuesday night. Bangor will host Seneca and Cashton will be at Brookwood.

Scenic Bluffs Scores

3-18-21

Cashton 3 Bangor 2

New Lisbon 3, Necedah 0

Royall 3, Seneca 0

Wonewoc-Center 3 Brookwood 0