Sparta netters overcome quiet night on offense

The Sparta volleyball team took care of business against Eau Claire North Tuesday night, winning 3-0.

However, the Spartans managed to emerge with the win in spite of a run-of-the-mill night of hitting.

Sparta trailed midway through the first set with the Huskies, and things were on the edge of slipping away, but a series of fortunate events put the home team up for good as they claimed the 25-18 win.

North continued to play catch up through the final two sets and were unable to match Sparta. The home team won the second set 25-22, and the third 26-24.

Sparta scored a little more than a third of their points via attacks. The team ended with 29 total kills in the match.

Kelsey Baker and Kayla Fabry led Sparta with 6 kills apiece in the victory.

The offensive stats were balanced as Callie Ziebell and Josie Edwards each added 5 kills as well.

Baker finished with 14 assists.

Defensively, Abby Schell paced the back row with 15 digs, while Maka Simao added 12 and Kennedy Stuessel 9.

The front row defense was led by Baker with 3 blocks, while Ziebell added 2. In all, Sparta had 8 blocks against North.

Sparta went back over the .500 mark on the year with the win. The Spartans are now 4-3 and will travel to Eau Claire Memorial tonight to face the Old Abes. Sparta will finish at home Friday against La Crosse Central.

POSTSEASON

The WIAA released its outline of the alt-fall tournament series for volleyball earlier this week. The teams participating in the tournament have been grouped into two divisions and will have a chance to play for a state championship in their respective category.

Sparta is in a regional grouping that includes Holmen, La Crosse Central and La Crosse Logan.

The spring tournament series for the alt-fall volleyball teams will start on Saturday, April 10 and run through Saturday, April 17.

The state finals will be played at Kaukauna High School April 17. The state semifinals will be played at site yet to be named.