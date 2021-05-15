Sparta soccer finds pair of wins
Thu, 05/13/2021 - 11:57am admin1
The Sparta girls soccer team picked up its first win of the season last Saturday at the Menomonie quadrangular and followed with another on Monday at Mauston.
