Home / Sports / Sparta soccer finds pair of wins

Sparta soccer finds pair of wins

Thu, 05/13/2021 - 11:57am admin1

Sparta’s Morgan Intihar dribbles the ball during a recent game. Herald photo by Jameson Anderson.

The Sparta girls soccer team picked up its first win of the season last Saturday at the Menomonie quadrangular and followed with another on Monday at Mauston.

------------------

Full text available to online subscribers only. To purchase an online subscription, please click here.

------------------

Evans Print & Media Group

1302 River Rd.
P.O. Box 252
Sparta, WI 54656-0252

Office Number: (608) 269-3186
Fax Number: (608) 269-6876
Email: news@monroecountyherald.com

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media